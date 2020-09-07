District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open





The independent museum is in danger of closing due to the devastating impact of the Covid-19 lockdown over the past few months.

With operational costs of R380,000 per month, which includes staff salaries and other administrative expenses, the museum urgently needs support to stay afloat.

District Six Museum's acting director Chrischene Julius says the institution has not been successful in applying for government relief, aside from claiming from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

We have not received any support [from the Department of Arts and Culture]. Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

During lockdown, there were many funds that were available for museums and cultural institutions to apply for. We applied but we weren't successful. Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

The museum is now struggling to run its operations and we are now appealing to the public for support. Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

To be an independent museum is not easy. Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

People can donate the value of a visit to the museum but we are also asking that people support us during Heritage Month. Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

You can make a monthly donation of R50 (the value of an entrance fee) or R110 (the value of a guided visit). Alternatively, larger once-off donations are also welcome.

Donations can be made to the following account:

Standard Bank

Account no: 070 293 686 Branch code: 020 909 Swift code: SBZ AZA JJ

People are also encouraged to visit the museum, which is currently open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Visit their website to donate and learn more about the District Six Museum.

Listen for more on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: