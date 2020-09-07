District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
A check-in with Fedhasa on accommodation bookings
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jeremy Clayton - Executive Director at The President Hotel
Today at 05:10
How the Clicks ad will affect the brand
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ogopoleng Mushi - Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy
Today at 05:46
IPID oversight on law enforcement
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
True connection when working remotely
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kate Ferguson - Facilitator at Team Pause
Today at 06:40
A good reason for the government to 'track' you?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Santaco boss tells taxi commission about hitmen for hire
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phillip Taaibosch, Santaco President
Today at 07:20
Ex-Eskom boss spills beans on how Zuma had him removed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 08:07
Nafiz Modack responds to allegations made against him
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nafiz Modack
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW: Stodels shows green shoots after lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Stodel - Director at Stodels
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SARS Commissioner-Tax Amendment Bill (pre-record 8h)
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 10:08
Jane Goodal Institute Latest-Baboon latest-Kataza still missing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
GDP figures out today: implications of current economic climate for small businesses and entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 11:05
Recovery Walk-CELEBRATE RECOVERY FROM ALCOHOLISM, ADDICTION AND MENTAL ILLNESS.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Potts - Spokesperson at Mitchells Plain CPF
Today at 11:32
Mount Fletcher lady starts vintage car restoration business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nosipho Kholutsoane
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:23
The South African Human Rights Commission to investigate racist Clicks ad
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 12:27
Responsibilities march organizers have to undertake
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stanley Malematja
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: SA GDP nose dives
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:14
Shoprite holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
How it works: Investment advice during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) says the use of paintball markers is the most effective mechanism to drive baboons out of urban are... 7 September 2020 5:33 PM
Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting The Urban Caracal Project (UCP) says it's not uncommon for caracals to travel along the coastline following a recent sighting film... 7 September 2020 4:49 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
View all Local
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Afr... 7 September 2020 1:07 PM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public' Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham. 7 September 2020 9:33 AM
View all Politics
Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabiza says Pioneer Foods has not reported how this occurred. 7 September 2020 1:40 PM
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19 Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong... 7 September 2020 6:55 AM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA. 6 September 2020 10:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open

7 September 2020 2:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Museum
District Six
District Six Museum
donations
Covid-19 closure
public donations

The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support.

The independent museum is in danger of closing due to the devastating impact of the Covid-19 lockdown over the past few months.

With operational costs of R380,000 per month, which includes staff salaries and other administrative expenses, the museum urgently needs support to stay afloat.

District Six Museum's acting director Chrischene Julius says the institution has not been successful in applying for government relief, aside from claiming from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

We have not received any support [from the Department of Arts and Culture].

Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

During lockdown, there were many funds that were available for museums and cultural institutions to apply for. We applied but we weren't successful.

Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

The museum is now struggling to run its operations and we are now appealing to the public for support.

Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

To be an independent museum is not easy.

Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

People can donate the value of a visit to the museum but we are also asking that people support us during Heritage Month.

Chrischene Julius, Acting director - District Six Museum

You can make a monthly donation of R50 (the value of an entrance fee) or R110 (the value of a guided visit). Alternatively, larger once-off donations are also welcome.

Donations can be made to the following account:

Standard Bank

Account no: 070 293 686 Branch code: 020 909 Swift code: SBZ AZA JJ

People are also encouraged to visit the museum, which is currently open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Visit their website to donate and learn more about the District Six Museum.

Listen for more on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


Tags:
support-group-recover-12-step-program-programme-addiction-recovery-123rf

Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency

6 September 2020 1:33 PM

Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.

black-woman-smiling-happy-natural-hair-afro-haircare-123rf

Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

6 September 2020 12:30 PM

"It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali.

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns

6 September 2020 10:45 AM

Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020

4 September 2020 5:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

4 September 2020 1:06 PM

For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

young-woman-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-open-technology-millenial-123rf

You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app

2 September 2020 10:59 AM

Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

property-moneyjpg

It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough

1 September 2020 6:49 PM

In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).

paintball-paintballing-marker-gun-123rf

HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective

7 September 2020 5:33 PM

Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) says the use of paintball markers is the most effective mechanism to drive baboons out of urban areas.

caracal-video-screengrabpng

Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting

7 September 2020 4:49 PM

The Urban Caracal Project (UCP) says it's not uncommon for caracals to travel along the coastline following a recent sighting filmed on Clifton Beach.

20190508-ebrahim-rasooljpg

We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool

7 September 2020 3:11 PM

Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).

Red grape juice Photo by Jessica Lewis from Pexels

Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans

7 September 2020 1:40 PM

National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabiza says Pioneer Foods has not reported how this occurred.

clicksjpg

Clicks CEO: We can't concede to threats, we have customers and staff to consider

7 September 2020 12:26 PM

Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says the retail giant will not be shutting down amid threats from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

image1-3-jpg.JPG

'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'

7 September 2020 11:36 AM

'Modack's guys in black vehicles with visibly armed bodyguards intimidate owners', says Long Street Association chair Jorberg.

200907-clicks-eff-edjpg

[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology

7 September 2020 11:23 AM

A number of Clicks stores appear to have been vandalised amid protest action led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

200907-imizamo-yethu-edjpg

Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims

7 September 2020 10:26 AM

Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.

kataza-on-mountain-1jpg

'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'

7 September 2020 9:33 AM

Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.

Takeaway food packaging 123rf

Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19

7 September 2020 6:55 AM

Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong.

