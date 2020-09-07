We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool





Rasool says his past governance experience will come in handy in his new role at the union.

The chairman says the WPRFU will have to find an equity investor without compromising the game or losing the confidence of players and sponsors.

He says the WPRFU must strike a balance between the need to nurture grassroots talent - from the clubs and schools - with the financial challenges facing the union.

Western Province needs to recover, not only from Covid-19, but from the financial weakness that I think characterised rugby as a whole. Ebrahim Rasool, Chairman - Western Province Rugby Football Union

We need to search for an equity investor without compromising rugby... It will require the confidence of our sponsors and our players. Ebrahim Rasool, Chairman - Western Province Rugby Football Union

We have to have an equitable formula where everyone shares in the benefits of a successful Stormers team and Western Province team. Ebrahim Rasool, Chairman - Western Province Rugby Football Union

