Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting
The sighting of the caracal on Clifton Beach demonstrates just how adaptable these animals are to urban development and exposure to people, the UCP says.
A caracal was caught on camera taking a leisurely stroll along the shoreline during sunset on Thursday last week.
The UCP says a number of sightings were recently reported in near Clifton, Camp's Bay, and on Lion's Head over the past few days.
The UCP has been studying the movement of caracals across the Cape Peninsula since 2015.
Project coordinator Laurel Klein Serieys says caracals are active mostly during sunrise and sunset and they don't seem to alter their activity patterns when inn urban areas.
Serieys says there are only 320 square kilometres of available wildlife habitat for approximately 50 living caracals along the Peninsula.
We've studied them across the entirety of the Cape Peninsula, from Lion's Head all the way down to Cape Point.Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project
From a caracal's perspective, that's the available habitat it has... We guess that there are approximately 50 caracals at any given point.Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project
Based on other sightings we've had, that we presume are the same caracal, we think that it was mostly just travelling along the beach close to Victoria Road.Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project
We even got sightings of a young one in Camp's Bay a couple of days before.Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project
They are known to use the coastline... In fact, we've even had at least one female that only moved along the coastline, from Cape Point to Kommetjie...Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project
Traveling along the coast is something that they do... but of course Clifton beach is sandwiched between two urban areas.Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project
Listen to the insights on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective
Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) says the use of paintball markers is the most effective mechanism to drive baboons out of urban areas.Read More
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool
Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).Read More
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open
The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support.Read More
Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans
National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabiza says Pioneer Foods has not reported how this occurred.Read More
Clicks CEO: We can't concede to threats, we have customers and staff to consider
Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says the retail giant will not be shutting down amid threats from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'
'Modack's guys in black vehicles with visibly armed bodyguards intimidate owners', says Long Street Association chair Jorberg.Read More
[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology
A number of Clicks stores appear to have been vandalised amid protest action led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims
Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.Read More
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'
Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.Read More
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19
Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong.Read More