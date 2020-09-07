Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting





The sighting of the caracal on Clifton Beach demonstrates just how adaptable these animals are to urban development and exposure to people, the UCP says.

A caracal was caught on camera taking a leisurely stroll along the shoreline during sunset on Thursday last week.

The UCP says a number of sightings were recently reported in near Clifton, Camp's Bay, and on Lion's Head over the past few days.

The UCP has been studying the movement of caracals across the Cape Peninsula since 2015.

Project coordinator Laurel Klein Serieys says caracals are active mostly during sunrise and sunset and they don't seem to alter their activity patterns when inn urban areas.

Serieys says there are only 320 square kilometres of available wildlife habitat for approximately 50 living caracals along the Peninsula.

We've studied them across the entirety of the Cape Peninsula, from Lion's Head all the way down to Cape Point. Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project

From a caracal's perspective, that's the available habitat it has... We guess that there are approximately 50 caracals at any given point. Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project

Based on other sightings we've had, that we presume are the same caracal, we think that it was mostly just travelling along the beach close to Victoria Road. Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project

We even got sightings of a young one in Camp's Bay a couple of days before. Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project

They are known to use the coastline... In fact, we've even had at least one female that only moved along the coastline, from Cape Point to Kommetjie... Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project

Traveling along the coast is something that they do... but of course Clifton beach is sandwiched between two urban areas. Laurel Klein Serieys, Project Coordinator - The Urban Caracal Project

