Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry





In the Western Province, more than 50 people have been murdered since the start of 2020 where it is posted that the taxi industry continues to wage war within its own ranks.

On Monday at the taxi commission, Santaco president, Phillip Taaibosch, noted that there is a distinct lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings.

Taaibosch talks to Refilwe Moloto about his testimony at the commission.

Testimony from the commission suggests people who were put in place to provide security in the taxi industry have turned out to potentially be hitmen, says Refilwe.

Taaibosch, however, strongly refutes that this was part of his testimony on Monday before the taxi commission.

He emphasises that it was the evidence leader at the commission who introduced the point that hitmen are operating in the industry.

It was not my testimony. It was the evidence leader who said to me that there are people who are killing people in the country, and they are tempted to be 'izinkabi' (hit squads). I made it very clear that I don't know an inkabi, I have not seen an inkabi, yes I have heard there are such people like inkabis. Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco

But he insists, he has never said he knows who the inkabis are.

Ther are definitely financial motivations but why are we doing nothing as South African law enforcement to make sure this is brought to a halt? Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco

But he notes that giving these perpetrators the title of hitmen perpetuates a culture that they are above the law and will therefore continue killings.

I think there is no political will to ensure that the taxi industry is governed like any other business in South Africa and hence the question arises, who are taxi people? Are we not South Africans? Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco

He asks, why the taxi industry is treated in such a 'disgusting' manner?

For instance, when a taxi operator has been killed, you never very easily find the perpetrator being arrested by police. Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco

Having said this, he credits the South African Police Services (SAPS) for having recently arrested a perpetrator in taxi violence in the province.

I was very happy to see that that particular perpetrator was sentenced to life. I think we should take the lead form the Western Cape judiciary to say that now is the time for people who think that the taxi industry is a soccer field, a field of killings. Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco

It must be remembered that the taxi industry provides a vital service to the community, he says.

He says he cited examples of cases to the taxi commission on Monday.

I am not being racist, but you will find that a white person has been molested last night and this morning all the perpetrators will be arrested. Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco

However, he says, in the taxi industry killings, even where the police have information, there are seldom convictions.

