Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry
In the Western Province, more than 50 people have been murdered since the start of 2020 where it is posted that the taxi industry continues to wage war within its own ranks.
On Monday at the taxi commission, Santaco president, Phillip Taaibosch, noted that there is a distinct lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings.
Taaibosch talks to Refilwe Moloto about his testimony at the commission.
Testimony from the commission suggests people who were put in place to provide security in the taxi industry have turned out to potentially be hitmen, says Refilwe.
Taaibosch, however, strongly refutes that this was part of his testimony on Monday before the taxi commission.
He emphasises that it was the evidence leader at the commission who introduced the point that hitmen are operating in the industry.
It was not my testimony. It was the evidence leader who said to me that there are people who are killing people in the country, and they are tempted to be 'izinkabi' (hit squads). I made it very clear that I don't know an inkabi, I have not seen an inkabi, yes I have heard there are such people like inkabis.Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco
But he insists, he has never said he knows who the inkabis are.
Ther are definitely financial motivations but why are we doing nothing as South African law enforcement to make sure this is brought to a halt?Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco
But he notes that giving these perpetrators the title of hitmen perpetuates a culture that they are above the law and will therefore continue killings.
I think there is no political will to ensure that the taxi industry is governed like any other business in South Africa and hence the question arises, who are taxi people? Are we not South Africans?Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco
He asks, why the taxi industry is treated in such a 'disgusting' manner?
For instance, when a taxi operator has been killed, you never very easily find the perpetrator being arrested by police.Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco
Having said this, he credits the South African Police Services (SAPS) for having recently arrested a perpetrator in taxi violence in the province.
I was very happy to see that that particular perpetrator was sentenced to life. I think we should take the lead form the Western Cape judiciary to say that now is the time for people who think that the taxi industry is a soccer field, a field of killings.Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco
It must be remembered that the taxi industry provides a vital service to the community, he says.
He says he cited examples of cases to the taxi commission on Monday.
I am not being racist, but you will find that a white person has been molested last night and this morning all the perpetrators will be arrested.Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco
However, he says, in the taxi industry killings, even where the police have information, there are seldom convictions.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
No need for taxpayers to panic over draft laws on tax errors, says SARS boss
South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says criminal prosecution is the last resort when it comes to tax non-compliance.Read More
Modack slams claims that he runs a protection racket in Cape Town's Long Street
He says Beerhouse owner accusing him of racketeering is insolvent. The claims are an excuse not to pay creditors, rent or staff.Read More
HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective
Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) says the use of paintball markers is the most effective mechanism to drive baboons out of urban areas.Read More
Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting
The Urban Caracal Project (UCP) says it's not uncommon for caracals to travel along the coastline following a recent sighting filmed on Clifton Beach.Read More
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool
Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).Read More
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open
The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support.Read More
Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans
National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabiza says Pioneer Foods has not reported how this occurred.Read More
Clicks CEO: We can't concede to threats, we have customers and staff to consider
Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says the retail giant will not be shutting down amid threats from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'
'Modack's guys in black vehicles with visibly armed bodyguards intimidate owners', says Long Street Association chair Jorberg.Read More
[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology
A number of Clicks stores appear to have been vandalised amid protest action led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
More from Politics
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black
Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Africa.Read More
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims
Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.Read More
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'
Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.Read More
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party
Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.Read More
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission
It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his alleged role in state capture.Read More
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP
The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner.Read More
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.Read More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.Read More
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.Read More