Modack slams claims that he runs a protection racket in Cape Town's Long Street





Businessman Nafiz Modack has been accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town which has now been extended to small restaurants, coffee shops, and corner bars in the city centre.

The allegation was made on the show by Randolf Jorberg of the Long Street Association and owner of the Beerhouse.

Jorberg said: "The first day that restaurants and coffee shops were allowed to trade again, Nafiz Modack and his guys - up to 15 guys - suddenly rock up at your door...and tries to extort money from regular restaurants. Modack is so desperate for turnover he now goes after everyone - after coffee shops, after little tiny corner bars - no longer just the nightlife clubs and venues anymore."

Refilwe Moloto afforded Nafiz Modack the right of reply.

Did Modack visit businesses in the area when lockdown regulations were eased, Refilwe asks Modack?

That is not true. Nafiz Modack, Businessman

Modack asks if Refilwe has a case number for this particular matter and she responds she does not.

Nafiz Modack claims his accuser, Beerhouse owner Randolf Jorberg, is insolvent and used fundraising donations meant to help pay staff to fly to Germany with his daughter.

So it is just allegations. So let's start off with this guy's credibility first. I don't know if you've done some homework. This guy is advertising on Facebook that he needs donations for hi staff and is doing a fundraiser. Then he goes on holiday. Secondly, he owes his suppliers some R2.5 million for stock sold in January, February, and March. Nafiz Modack, Businessman

Modack claims Jorberg is insolvent.

He is making all these claims. If it was true, where is the case number? If it is true, where is the video that I walked in there demanding any payments? The allegations he is making are false. Nafiz Modack, Businessman

He adds that there are some 'rogue' policemen involved.

Because where would he, a club owner and a foreigner, get the mayor's phone number, the minister's phone number, and add them all to a WhatsApp group. Nafiz Modack, Businessman

Modack argues that Jorberg is using claims of intimidation by Modack as an excuse to avoid his creditors in what he believes is an insolvent business and therefore close his business.

Modack agrees with Refilwe that Jorberg's business challenges were the same as many in the hospitality industry die to lockdown, and the fundraiser to help his staff could be seen in this context.

You are correct in saying that. You can phone hs managers and they will tell you. He did a fundraiser in March or April. Some people gave him funds and he decided to go on holiday with his daughter overseas, and until today his staff is not paid. Nafiz Modack, Businessman

Modack says he spoke to Jorberg's manager on Monday.

I spoke to his manager who told me he refuses to pay his staff, he refuses to pay his rental because he is insolvent. Nafiz Modack, Businessman

He is teaming up with one or two cops and saying listen, let's get Modack out of the way. He can try what he wants, but I won't be intimidated by a club owner running to the media. Security is there to stay whether I'm there or whoever else is there. Nafiz Modack, Businessman

Modack states that he is not providing security for businesses in that area of town. So why identify him specifically, ask Refilwe?

He has to point to someone's name who has power...but it is all fake allegations. Nafiz Modack, Businessman

Modack reiterated one, there is no case number, two, he was never at the Beerhouse, and thirdly he would never be moving around the area in person because everything is signed up with TSG (The Security Group), a security company.

Capetalk clarified Modack's role regarding TSG and he states he is a business adviser to TSG and many other companies.

You can tell Randolph (Jorgens) he can come back, there's no problem, there are no threats from my side. He is welcome to come back. Nafiz Modack, Businessman

