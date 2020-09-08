No need for taxpayers to panic over draft laws on tax errors, says SARS boss





Kieswetter has allayed fears that taxpayers will be imprisoned for minor mistakes on their tax returns after the publishing of new draft laws.

The Draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill (TALAB) gives SARS power to criminally prosecute individuals for tax offences.

The draft legislation does away with the need to prove “intention” when dealing with tax crimes.

A number of tax experts have raised concerns that this could see taxpayers jailed for inadvertent errors.

However, commissioner Kieswetter says SARS has a number of other steps in place before resorting to court action.

He says SARS will always make a request for additional information first if a taxpayer had made a mistake or omission.

He adds that SARS can also impose penalties as a means of dealing with administrative non-compliance.

The engagement between the taxpayer and SARS always starts at the lowest level and always creates an opportunity for the taxpayer to demonstrate goodwill... and that he or she wants to fulfill their obligation. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

Throwing people in jail... is the very last of our instruments... The first instrument is to give the taxpayer the opportunity to rectify the omission. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

It does not raise the bar for millions of taxpayers who in our view are honest and will occasionally make a mistake or omission. There is ample opportunity for such a taxpayer to respond and rectify that. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

At the same time, SARS needs teeth... when there is non-compliance of a more serious nature. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

Non-compliance of a tax obligation can range from a simple administrative omission to a level of negligence, which could be gross in some instances, to a level of deliberate or willful/intentional omission. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

Our legislative instruments must allow for us to respond to the entire continuum of non-compliance, from simple omissions to very criminal intent. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

Listen to Commissioner Edward Kieswetter in conversation with Kieno Kammies: