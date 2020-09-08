[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:05
CLICKS wins interim interdict against the EFF- which blocks it from "intimidating and threatening" Clicks employees, Clicks customers and "inciting violence against the ordinary commercial operations"
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kayleen Morgan- Ewn Reporter
Today at 12:10
The protest has not been declared illegal...the protest continues.... - EFF
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Marshall Dlamini, EFF Secretary General
Today at 12:10
SA's Q2 GDP data to be released today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
Today at 12:12
Taxi violence inquiry - replay and analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:15
Is the DA happy with its positioning in South Africa?- Post policy conference analysis.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Steenhuisen- DA leader
Today at 12:15
Zondo comission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Stats SA to release GDP figures
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mr Risenga Maluleke- Statistician-General
Today at 12:23
The South African Human Rights Commission to investigate racist Clicks ad
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 12:27
Zuma, Thales corruption case to be postponed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:27
Responsibilities march organizers have to undertake
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stanley Malematja
Today at 12:37
Commission hears of Eskom related evidence from the former Board Chairperson at Eskom: Mr Zola Tsotsi - He explains how he met the Gupta brothers.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
New to Parly: Domestic Violence Amendment Bill -
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Bronwyn Pithey - Advocate at Women's Legal Centre
Bronwyn Pithey, Women's Legal Centre
Today at 12:40
SASL (sign) to become an official language of the country?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof. Hlengiwe Mkhize - Deputy Minister at Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize
Today at 12:41
SAPS and State Security Agency to pick up investigation into alleged planned assassination of Judge Goliath
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Marriane Thamm - Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:45
Prison visits now allowed under lockdown – Correctional Services.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 12:45
Social media is a high risk space. Why are corporates giving the job to juniors?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rachel Irvine - CEO at Irvine Partners
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
SA Book Fair- Celebrating International Literacy Day.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Former Miss SA helps with free exam prep for matric students
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernusta Maralack
Amy Kleinhans-Curd
Today at 13:33
Travel - Visit Gansbaai/Marine Dynamics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brenda Walters
Today at 13:50
Grootbos Foundation serving the needs of the community and the environment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lindsay Hanekom
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - The wedding industry reopens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Branford
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: SA GDP nose dives
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:14
Shoprite releases results saying the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions impacting the group to varying degrees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
No Items to show
Latest Local
No need for taxpayers to panic over draft laws on tax errors, says SARS boss South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says criminal prosecution is the last resort when it comes to... 8 September 2020 11:34 AM
Modack slams claims that he runs a protection racket in Cape Town's Long Street He says Beerhouse owner accusing him of racketeering is insolvent. The claims are an excuse not to pay creditors, rent or staff. 8 September 2020 11:09 AM
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings. 8 September 2020 8:45 AM
View all Local
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Afr... 7 September 2020 1:07 PM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public' Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham. 7 September 2020 9:33 AM
View all Politics
Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabiza says Pioneer Foods has not reported how this occurred. 7 September 2020 1:40 PM
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19 Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong... 7 September 2020 6:55 AM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA. 6 September 2020 10:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated'

Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle.

Photo memes and a short video clip of US President Donald Trump walking away from the press to board Marine One in 2019.

The 'edited' video and photos relay the impression that Trump wanders off in a circle and points at a puddle. However, the entire video shows him firstly, waiting for his wife Melania and not mindlessly wandering on the lawn.

Secondly, it shows clearly he is, in fact, not pointing at the puddle but reaching out his hand to help her to step over the puddle in order to make there ay to the waiting helicopter.

WIll Streakin of ABC News shared the full video clip which tells a very different story.

This false tweet has over 23K retweets and the deceptively edited video has over 2 million views, tweets Streakin.

Selective editing? What a difference a few video frames make.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
