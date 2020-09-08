[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated'





Photo memes and a short video clip of US President Donald Trump walking away from the press to board Marine One in 2019.

The 'edited' video and photos relay the impression that Trump wanders off in a circle and points at a puddle. However, the entire video shows him firstly, waiting for his wife Melania and not mindlessly wandering on the lawn.

Secondly, it shows clearly he is, in fact, not pointing at the puddle but reaching out his hand to help her to step over the puddle in order to make there ay to the waiting helicopter.

Twitter comes under fire for allowing 'deceptively edited' video to be posted that made Trump look 'disorientated' https://t.co/NjTIZmFG4O — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 8, 2020

WIll Streakin of ABC News shared the full video clip which tells a very different story.

This false tweet has over 23K retweets and the deceptively edited video has over 2 million views, tweets Streakin.

Selective editing? What a difference a few video frames make.

Trending video of Trump walking around on the South Lawn and pointing to a puddle lacks context.



Video is from August 2019 — He walks over to meet First Lady Melania Trump - points out the puddle so that she can avoid it and they walk to Marine One together



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/WN4cjkBeZJ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 7, 2020