[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated'
Photo memes and a short video clip of US President Donald Trump walking away from the press to board Marine One in 2019.
The 'edited' video and photos relay the impression that Trump wanders off in a circle and points at a puddle. However, the entire video shows him firstly, waiting for his wife Melania and not mindlessly wandering on the lawn.
Secondly, it shows clearly he is, in fact, not pointing at the puddle but reaching out his hand to help her to step over the puddle in order to make there ay to the waiting helicopter.
Twitter comes under fire for allowing 'deceptively edited' video to be posted that made Trump look 'disorientated' https://t.co/NjTIZmFG4O— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 8, 2020
WIll Streakin of ABC News shared the full video clip which tells a very different story.
This false tweet has over 23K retweets and the deceptively edited video has over 2 million views, tweets Streakin.
Selective editing? What a difference a few video frames make.
Trending video of Trump walking around on the South Lawn and pointing to a puddle lacks context.— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 7, 2020
Video is from August 2019 — He walks over to meet First Lady Melania Trump - points out the puddle so that she can avoid it and they walk to Marine One together
WATCH: pic.twitter.com/WN4cjkBeZJ
Trump was simply walking back to wait for FLOTUS here— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 7, 2020
This false tweet has over 23K retweets and the deceptively edited video has over 2 million views https://t.co/kJN0rBrrIq pic.twitter.com/QXmOlkEkTt
More from World
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.Read More
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service
The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...Read More
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising
The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.Read More
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.Read More
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...Read More
[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million
Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000.Read More
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman
South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"Read More
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer
The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.Read More
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal
South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.Read More