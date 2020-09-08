Cape Town dam levels rise to 95,6% but water levy remains





Cape Town dams increased to 95.6% capacity between 31 August and 6 September 2020.

This is a rise of 4,9% rise from the previous week, according to the City.

In a statement, the City says it has also seen a rise in water consumption during the same period.

It says water consumption for the same period increased by 21 million litres per day from an average of 633 million litres per day the previous week to 654 million litres per day.

The City's Xanthea Limberg says a reduction in tariffs will be dependent on an increase in consumption.

According to Limberg, the City needs to cover the costs of its water resilience plan.

Currently, the City is selling approximately 30% less water than before the drought, but is facing additional costs that come with increasing our resilience. It is important that the City cover its costs to ensure that the maintenance and augmentation programmes can be carried out. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

Should the amount of water we are selling significantly increase, this will be factored into the tariffs, but given the uncertain impact of climate change, it may not be wise to actively encourage such an approach at this stage. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town