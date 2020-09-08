Cape Town dam levels rise to 95,6% but water levy remains
Cape Town dams increased to 95.6% capacity between 31 August and 6 September 2020.
This is a rise of 4,9% rise from the previous week, according to the City.
In a statement, the City says it has also seen a rise in water consumption during the same period.
It says water consumption for the same period increased by 21 million litres per day from an average of 633 million litres per day the previous week to 654 million litres per day.
The City's Xanthea Limberg says a reduction in tariffs will be dependent on an increase in consumption.
According to Limberg, the City needs to cover the costs of its water resilience plan.
Currently, the City is selling approximately 30% less water than before the drought, but is facing additional costs that come with increasing our resilience. It is important that the City cover its costs to ensure that the maintenance and augmentation programmes can be carried out.Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
Should the amount of water we are selling significantly increase, this will be factored into the tariffs, but given the uncertain impact of climate change, it may not be wise to actively encourage such an approach at this stage.Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
The City does not budget for a profit from the sale of water and seeks to keep costs of service delivery as low as possible. The fixed/variable tariff model that the City uses is in place throughout South African municipalities due to the increased water security it allows.Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
More from Local
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
We need to have more candid conversations around race in corporate spaces
The National Business Initiative's head of social transformation speaks to John Maytham about diversity training in corporate SA.Read More
'Sibling privilege' is helping keep some of CPT's top schools majority white
A new book by Prof Jonathan Jansen, explores the admissions policies of some of Cape Town's elite, former 'white' schools.Read More
GBV activists criticise new bill 'obligating' people to report domestic violence
Advocacy groups have taken issue with a specific provision in the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill which was introduced in Parliament on Monday.Read More
Study shows 40% of some Cape Town residents have been exposed to Covid-19
A similar study conducted in the Indian captial of New Delhi last month revealed 30% of people there have had the coronavirus.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
TRESemmé products to be pulled from Clicks shelves amid uproar over advert
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has announced that all TRESemmé products will be delisted and removed from its shelves.Read More
Could sign language become SA's 12th official language?
The South African Sign Language (SASL) Charter was launched last week at the same time as International Deaf Awarness Month.Read More
SAHRC: We've called for a meeting so Clicks can explain themselves
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has launched an investigation into the offensive Clicks advert.Read More
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study
Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment.Read More