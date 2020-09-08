SAHRC: We've called for a meeting so Clicks can explain themselves
The SAHRC's Andre Gaum says the advert is a human rights issue that affects equality and human dignity.
Gaum says the SAHRC has requested to meet with representatives from Click in order to understand what measures Clicks will put in place to guard against harmful adverts going forward.
We have called for a meeting with Clicks [for them] to explain themselves... We've noted the apology from the CEO, but the SAHRC wants to understand what measures will be taken by Clicks to guard against such adverts in the future.Andre Gaum, Commissioner - SA Human Rights Commission
We registered and own-initiative investigation on Monday and wrote a letter to Clicks indicating exactly what the complaint is about.Andre Gaum, Commissioner - SA Human Rights Commission
We need to understand that hair has for years been a site of harm and hurt for black women and girls. It carries with it a history of trauma.Andre Gaum, Commissioner - SA Human Rights Commission
We focus on all matters that come to our attention by means of a complaint or an own-initiative investigation.Andre Gaum, Commissioner - SA Human Rights Commission
Listen to Andre Gaum on The Midday Report:
