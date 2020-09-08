Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study





Children who grow up living close to green urban spaces are more intelligent, have longer attention spans and are less likely to demonstrate aggressive behaviour, according to a new study.

Researchers at Hasselt University in Belgium where the study was carried out have found that a 3% increase in green space boosts IQ levels by 2.6 points

They say the findings are relevant for policymakers and urban planners to create the ideal environments for children to develop their full potential.

The study involved 620 children aged between 7 and 15.

Hasselt University's Professor Tim Nawrot joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to talk about the significance of the findings.

Whether we can just extrapolate this to [South African] society, I don't want to say at this stage, but definitely what we see is a greener neighbourhood is important to get the full potential out of children. Professor Tim Nawrot, Specialist in environmental epidemiology - Hasselt University

Even in terms of playgrounds, in a greener environment, there's less air pollution - these are all explanations that may underline the association between higher greenness and better cognitive performance. Professor Tim Nawrot, Specialist in environmental epidemiology - Hasselt University

We hope that politicians read this and look to the importance of the findings - in urban planning, there should not be this idea that every part should be built just with concrete but they should also be investing in green areas. Professor Tim Nawrot, Specialist in environmental epidemiology - Hasselt University

