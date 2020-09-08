Could sign language become SA's 12th official language?





Plans are underway which could see sign language formally recognised as South Africa's 12th official language.

Parliament is considering amending Section 30 of the Constitution and the National Official Languages to include SASL (South African sign language)

September marks International Deaf Awareness Month.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities says the Covid-19 crisis highlighted the need to improve communication with the deaf community.

At the start of making important safety measures around Covid-19, nobody thought of the deaf community. Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

We had forgotten about them. Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Individuals on a daily basis, they encounter in our police stations, in our health institutions, in our Home Affairs - it's so important all South Africans protected by our Bill of Rights to be able to get help. Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities