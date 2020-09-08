Could sign language become SA's 12th official language?
Plans are underway which could see sign language formally recognised as South Africa's 12th official language.
Parliament is considering amending Section 30 of the Constitution and the National Official Languages to include SASL (South African sign language)
September marks International Deaf Awareness Month.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities says the Covid-19 crisis highlighted the need to improve communication with the deaf community.
At the start of making important safety measures around Covid-19, nobody thought of the deaf community.Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
We had forgotten about them.Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
Individuals on a daily basis, they encounter in our police stations, in our health institutions, in our Home Affairs - it's so important all South Africans protected by our Bill of Rights to be able to get help.Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
It has got financial implications, but for them, for the past 26 years they've been strangers in the world in the sense they couldn't access information.Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
More from Local
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
We need to have more candid conversations around race in corporate spaces
The National Business Initiative's head of social transformation speaks to John Maytham about diversity training in corporate SA.Read More
'Sibling privilege' is helping keep some of CPT's top schools majority white
A new book by Prof Jonathan Jansen, explores the admissions policies of some of Cape Town's elite, former 'white' schools.Read More
GBV activists criticise new bill 'obligating' people to report domestic violence
Advocacy groups have taken issue with a specific provision in the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill which was introduced in Parliament on Monday.Read More
Study shows 40% of some Cape Town residents have been exposed to Covid-19
A similar study conducted in the Indian captial of New Delhi last month revealed 30% of people there have had the coronavirus.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
TRESemmé products to be pulled from Clicks shelves amid uproar over advert
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has announced that all TRESemmé products will be delisted and removed from its shelves.Read More
SAHRC: We've called for a meeting so Clicks can explain themselves
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has launched an investigation into the offensive Clicks advert.Read More
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study
Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment.Read More
Cape Town dam levels rise to 95,6% but water levy remains
The City of Cape Town has reiterated that a reduction in water tariffs will be dependent on an increase in consumption as it covers its costs.Read More