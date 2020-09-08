TRESemmé products to be pulled from Clicks shelves amid uproar over advert
Clicks will be delisting the TRESemmé brand after it published a racist advert calling black, natural hair damaged, dry and frizzy.
The retailer says it will also be expanding its range of local hair products.
RELATED: SAHRC: We've called for a meeting so Clicks can explain themselves
#Clicks #clicksadvert: BREAKING NEWS: All Tresemme products to be delisted and removed from shelves. Local haircare products to be expanded. Clicks has accepted the resignation of the senior executive responsible & suspended all employees involved in publishing the advertisement.— Melanie Rice (@MelanieJaneRice) September 8, 2020
Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says that all employees responsible for publishing the racist advert have been suspended.
Clicks has also accepted the resignation of a senior executive involved in the incident.
The racist advert has sparked public outcry and calls to boycott Clicks stores and TRESemmé products.
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have staged protests outside various Clicks branches, pushing for the retailer to shut down.
Ramsunder says more than 420 stores have been affected by the protest action that led to the torching and vandalism of several outlets.
RELATED: Clicks CEO: We can't concede to threats, we have customers and staff to consider
TRESemmé South Africa issued the following apology last week Friday:
We are very sorry that images used in a TRESemmé South Africa marketing campaign on the Clicks website promote racist stereotypes about hair. The campaign set out to celebrate the beauty of all hair types and the range of solutions that TRESemmé offers, but we got it wrong. The images are not in line with the values of our brand, or of Clicks. TRESemmé South Africa apologises for the offence these images have caused. We also apologise to the Clicks group.
We are looking into how this happened and why it wasn’t picked up, and we will take all necessary steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
