GBV activists criticise new bill 'obligating' people to report domestic violence

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
We need to have more candid conversations around race in corporate spaces The National Business Initiative's head of social transformation speaks to John Maytham about diversity training in corporate SA. 8 September 2020 5:23 PM
'Sibling privilege' is helping keep some of CPT's top schools majority white A new book by Prof Jonathan Jansen, explores the admissions policies of some of Cape Town's elite, former 'white' schools. 8 September 2020 4:47 PM
View all Local
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings. 8 September 2020 8:45 AM
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Afr... 7 September 2020 1:07 PM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
View all Politics
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'? It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 8 September 2020 7:23 PM
Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego. 8 September 2020 6:37 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
GBV activists criticise new bill 'obligating' people to report domestic violence

8 September 2020 4:00 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Women abuse
gbv
reporting
GBV bill
GBV activists
Domestic Violence Amendment Bill

Advocacy groups have taken issue with a specific provision in the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill which was introduced in Parliament on Monday.

The Domestic Violence Amendment Bill proposes a range of new provisions to curb gender-based-violence (GBV) and improve access to justice for survivors.

These include the submission of online affidavits and the use of technology in the issuing of protection orders.

However, gender activists have taken issue with a provision in the bill on the obligation to report domestic violence.

The provision aims to make reporting domestic violence a mandatory requirement of law.

This means that anybody who has "knowledge or a reasonable belief or suspicion" of domestic violence must report it to a social worker or the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Bernadine Bachar, who heads up the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children, says that mandatory reporting by a third party will put survivors in danger.

Bachar says women are at an increased of violence when they report their perpetrators.

On Monday, a Mthatha woman was shot dead by her husband inside an Eastern Cape police station while reporting a case of domestic violence.

[The provision] is very problematic. I am afraid that it is going to further imperil survivors rather than protect them.

Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

Over and above that, the mandatory reporting takes away their agency.

Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

The women that are reporting [abuse] are at increased peril to be murdered by their perpetrators.

Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

We know that a woman is at most risk of being injured grievously by her perpetrator on reporting the crime.

Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

Bronwyn Pithey, an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre, says activists had advised against the provision during the initial drafting of the bill.

Pithey says she is disappointed that the provision was not removed, despite objections raised last year.

She says the bill takes away the autonomy and agency of GBV survivors and places an absurd obligation on members of the public.

I think it's really problematic that we have this mandatory reporting provision in the new bill.

Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre

It may very well exacerbate very volatile domestic violence situations. It also places an absurd legal duty on the average person.

Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre

At the same time, researcher and activist Lisa Vetten says GBV legislation should not be rushed, or else the laws will fail to respond to the true problem.

She agrees that mandatory reporting will further endanger women.

While it's important to show political commitment and political responsiveness, rushing through legislation can often just result in bad law being made rather than law that responds to the problem.

Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

Having everybody, everywhere report every woman they know who is in an abusive relationship is at best paternalistic and at worst, it is positively dangerous.

Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

There are a couple of provisions that are helpful but I think, in many ways, they misdiagnosed the problem.

Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

You can find the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill here.

Listen to Bronwyn Pithey and Bernadine Bachar on The Midday Report:

Listen to Lisa Vetten on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


