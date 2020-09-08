Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP





South Africa's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plunged by 51% in the second quarter of 2020, according to Statistics South Africa.

During the period between April and June the country was still in hard lockdown.

It marks the fourth consecutive quarter of economic decline.

The manufacturing industry contracted by 74,9% in the second quarter, with all ten manufacturing divisions reporting negative growth rates said Stats SA.

"The divisions that made the largest contributions to the decrease were basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery; food and beverages; and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products."

The only sector to record growth was agriculture, with a 15% rise.

The agriculture numbers are "quite encouraging" says Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego, but must also be seen in context.

Remember that we are seeing a rebound only for the second consecutive quarter after the sector had been contracting since 2018. Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank

What is really worrying is those sectors that you mentioned - mining, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, transport and communication, and finance and real estate - those account for almost 60% of output in the domestic economy and we saw massive declines. Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank

This is clearly the impact of Level 5 and Level 4 lockdown, and also partly maybe Level 3, so we expect some improvement in the third quarter. Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank

Matshego also discusses the impact of Eskom's ongoing loadshedding.

Mining and manufacturing definitely feel the pain, so we're not likely to see a strong rebound from those sectors in spite of, for instance for mining, the very favourable commodity prices... Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank

Government needs to revive confidence... We need to deal with the policy issues. We need to deal with all these reports that are denting confidence, particularly when it comes to governance in South Africa. Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank

Until we achieve that we are not going to get the economy growing at a rate which will be sufficient, for instance, to address our socio-economic difficulties. Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank

