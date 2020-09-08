Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
SA's GDP plunges
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Andre Roux
Today at 22:10
Holistic approach needed to assist SA's township youth/learners
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
James Donald - CEO Tomorrow Trust at Tomorrow Trust
Today at 22:31
International Literacy Day - 8 September 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rahima Essop - Communications Lead at Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
We need to have more candid conversations around race in corporate spaces The National Business Initiative's head of social transformation speaks to John Maytham about diversity training in corporate SA. 8 September 2020 5:23 PM
'Sibling privilege' is helping keep some of CPT's top schools majority white A new book by Prof Jonathan Jansen, explores the admissions policies of some of Cape Town's elite, former 'white' schools. 8 September 2020 4:47 PM
View all Local
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings. 8 September 2020 8:45 AM
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Afr... 7 September 2020 1:07 PM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
View all Politics
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'? It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 8 September 2020 7:23 PM
Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego. 8 September 2020 6:37 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?

8 September 2020 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice.

In the wake of the Clicks hair ad debacle, the company's taken the decision to remove all TRESemmé products from its stores.

At the same time the health and beauty retailer will increase its range of _local _hair products.

The TRESemmé advert juxtaposes shots of natural black hair described as "damaged" with "normal" blonde hair.

A hair product advert by retailer Clicks.

It's ignited a storm of outrage and a number of Clicks stores nationwide have been targeted by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in protest.

The campaign's appalling, says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

One takeaway Rice highlights is that the entire fiasco has been driven by social and digital media.

This makes a massive difference to the balance of power between brand and customer, he says.

The original campaign was put up on digital sites, on Clicks' own website and most of the commentary and most of the criticism has been in those same social media and digital media channels.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think it's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Compared with old, traditional, above the line (ATL) media which was very much one-way... and even quite militaristic... implying that the brand was in control... Now the boot is very much on the other foot.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice speculate about how the fallout will affect the Unilever brand in South Africa:


This article first appeared on 702 : Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?


