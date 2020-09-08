Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?
In the wake of the Clicks hair ad debacle, the company's taken the decision to remove all TRESemmé products from its stores.
At the same time the health and beauty retailer will increase its range of _local _hair products.
The TRESemmé advert juxtaposes shots of natural black hair described as "damaged" with "normal" blonde hair.
It's ignited a storm of outrage and a number of Clicks stores nationwide have been targeted by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in protest.
The campaign's appalling, says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.
We would like to issue an unequivocal apology. We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website.— Clicks (@Clicks_SA) September 4, 2020
One takeaway Rice highlights is that the entire fiasco has been driven by social and digital media.
This makes a massive difference to the balance of power between brand and customer, he says.
The original campaign was put up on digital sites, on Clicks' own website and most of the commentary and most of the criticism has been in those same social media and digital media channels.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I think it's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Compared with old, traditional, above the line (ATL) media which was very much one-way... and even quite militaristic... implying that the brand was in control... Now the boot is very much on the other foot.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice speculate about how the fallout will affect the Unilever brand in South Africa:
This article first appeared on 702 : Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?
