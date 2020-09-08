'Sibling privilege' is helping keep some of CPT's top schools majority white





One of the country's leading experts on education has penned a new book looking at patterns of racial segregation in elite schools in Cape Town's southern suburbs.

Professor Jonathan Jansen's 'Who Gets In And Why' is an investigation of the micro-politics of primary school admissions in the context of South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy.

The book is based on a study done among 40 previously "white" schools - both private and public schools - based in Cape Town.

Jansen spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about the book.

I always felt fascinated as a kid (who obviously couldn't attend those schools) as to why they were so white...that made sense during apartheid, but it didn't make any sense why they were still so white 25 years later. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

Jansen says he and his co-author Samantha Kriger went into 30 schools to find out more about their admissions policies.

In some instances, he says, he found schools where white pupils made up over 93% of the student population.

Then at the other end, you have schools which, simply by virtue of demographics, changed to go from all-white schools to all coloured schools. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

Jansen says the book explores the changing demographics of certain schools over time:

To try and figure out why it was that as the number of not-white students increased in the school, why did the white parents flee? Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

Jansen explains that most schools have 'visible' and 'invisible' instruments of admission.

The one visible one is school fees, so if the school fees are north of R80 000 a year automatically you're going to cut out most black parents... Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

The other thing is using sibling privilege...if you have older siblings at the school you automatically get in. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

