We need to have more candid conversations around race in corporate spaces
Diversity training has hit the headlines both globally and here at home in the last few days.
Last week US President Donald Trump banned race-related training sessions within federal agencies claiming they were divisive and 'un-American'.
In South Africa, health and beauty brand Clicks announced their staff would embark on compulsory diversity training in light of the recent hair advert controversy.
But just how common is diversity training within corporations in South Africa in 2020?
Very, according to Head of Social Transformation at the National Business Initiative, Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze.
It is still happening. There is still diversity training happening within most corporates.Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze, Head of Social Transformation - National Business Initiative
I think what we have to talk about is, is it the right type of training that we need?Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze, Head of Social Transformation - National Business Initiative
But is the training that is taking place within corporate spaces in South Africa effective?
Diversity training has to address certain things for it to be impactful...companies are just microcosms of our broader society.Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze, Head of Social Transformation - National Business Initiative
We have to be talking about things like power and privilege and understanding how that manifests within the workplace.Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze, Head of Social Transformation - National Business Initiative
Listen to the full conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
