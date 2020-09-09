You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: Child malnutrition breeds aggression and violence, and we will reap the bitter lockdown harvest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Talia-Jade Magnes - director at the Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter.
Today at 15:40
How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves of Clicks?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liezl Katzen - Founder of Curl Chemistry
Precious Nomaxabiso Kyriakides - Founder of Afro Pride
Today at 15:50
Wheels24: Electric vehicles build a head of steam during global cool down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Gouverneur - Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa
Today at 16:10
FASD Awareness Day: now that alcohol is legal again what changes?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 16:20
Dad and Mom Bods? Inferences of Parenting Ability from Bodily Cues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donald Sacco - Associate Professor of Social Psychology The University of Southern Mississippi
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine trial paused after participant falls ill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Boris's threat to pass a no-deal bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:46
False Bay’s apex predators are fleeing from the area - why?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leigh de-Necker - marine biologist, aquarist and commercial diver at the Two Oceans Aquarium.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint results - is the office dead and what is happening in shopping malls?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 18:48
Former Shapeshifter Luno, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been acquired by Digital Currency Group in New York
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcus Swanepoel - CEO at Luno
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Smart Homes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Unwanted payment holidays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Founder at Ubuntu Beds
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tutu and his wife unharmed after fire damages Hermanus home Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu are in good spirits after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage... 9 September 2020 2:40 PM
Justice reform group welcomes unbanning of prison visits under level 2 The National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) says the return of prison visits will give... 9 September 2020 1:50 PM
'Alleged protection rackets have been around since the 1980s in Long Street' Journalist and author Caryn Dolley for decades there has been organised crime supported by rogue elements within the police. 9 September 2020 1:42 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall A 52-year-old woman was allegedly stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems. 9 September 2020 10:59 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings. 8 September 2020 8:45 AM
View all Politics
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country. 9 September 2020 10:08 AM
Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard? Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and CapeBPO's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for yea... 9 September 2020 9:21 AM
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video. 9 September 2020 11:23 AM
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to

9 September 2020 8:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
National Treasury
emigration
Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill

Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt.

National Treasury has published the Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill for public comment. Much of the talk has been around defrauding SARS with 'intent', says Refilwe Moloto, but there is another aspect to consider.

One of the more contentious proposals in the Draft Tax Bill relates to the ability of people emigrating from South Africa to access their pension preservation fund, provident preservation fund, and retirement annuity fund (retirement funds) when they leave.

If passed, you will only be able to access your funds after 3 whole years. This makes starting a new life much trickier.

If the government has its way then no one emigrating from South Africa may have access to their pension funds for 3 years. Joon Chong from Webber Wentzel weighs in.

Chong says it is important to clarify that not all retirement funds will be affected by the proposed amendment. Only pension preservation fund, provident preservation fund, and retirement annuity fund will be affected.

Individuals who are relocating to another country or planning to or have already left, do want access to their retirement funds in South Africa to start anew.

Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

What does this mean for those who have contributed to retirement funds in South Africa?

Currently, if you have pension funds or provident funds contributed to your employer, and you cease being employed because you have relocated, the proposed amendments do not affect those contributions.

Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

She sees those funds can be accessed as part of terminating your agreement with your existing employer under the proposed bill.

When an individual is relocating to another country, there is a very high probability you will resign from your South African employer because you will now live in another country and be employed by another employer in another country.

Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

Access to an individual's pension fund and the provident fund will not be affected by these proposed amendments, she emphasises.

You can withdraw the lump sums and externalise them using the usual excon (exchange controls) single discretionary or R10 million allowance.

Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

Rather the draft bill refers to preservation funds she explains. With regard to provident and pension reservation funds, an individual is allowed one full or partial lump-sum withdrawal prior to one's retirement.

Therefore, those who are intending to relocate, if you have used that one chance to partially withdraw from preservation funds pre-retirement, then on relocating, if you have not completed your financial emigration for Sars purposes, then those funds will be affected by the proposed amendments.

Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

What is the government's intention regarding this legislation?

A key factor in preservation fund withdrawal constraints is an effort to preserve an individual's savings. But what is the intention of stopping a person doing so across borders, asks Refilwe?

Jong says the amendments are in line with the general South African Reserve Bank (SARB) amendments to simplify the emigration process and implement a more flexible approach allowing South Africans who emigrate to leave funds behind.

Chiong acknowledges that one aim is, therefore, to manage cross border processes.

Government also does want to hold onto our retirement funds, because we have seen how these retirement funds will potentially be used in infrastructure which is much needed in South Africa at the moment for there to be any growth and economic recovery.

Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

But she says individuals who are emigrating do need funds in order to start afresh.

So it is very prejudicial to them. But there is still a lot of uncertainty about what all of these will mean.

Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

The proposed amendments come into effect on 1 March 2021.

The comments for the tax bill closed on 31 August.

Listen to Joon Chong in the audio below:


9 September 2020 8:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
National Treasury
emigration
Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill

More from Politics

pe-woman-aims-gun-at-eff-protesters-video-screengrabpng

[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall

9 September 2020 10:59 AM

A 52-year-old woman was allegedly stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

220601-ct-taxi-deck-edjpg

Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry

8 September 2020 8:45 AM

Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black

7 September 2020 1:07 PM

Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200907-imizamo-yethu-edjpg

Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims

7 September 2020 10:26 AM

Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-on-mountain-1jpg

'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'

7 September 2020 9:33 AM

Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen

DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party

4 September 2020 11:04 AM

Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission

3 September 2020 4:22 PM

It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his alleged role in state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200811-teboho-maruping-edjpg

I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP

3 September 2020 10:04 AM

The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

3 September 2020 9:52 AM

"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide

2 September 2020 7:33 PM

Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

130725DistrictSix.jpg

District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open

7 September 2020 2:26 PM

The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

support-group-recover-12-step-program-programme-addiction-recovery-123rf

Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency

6 September 2020 1:33 PM

Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-woman-smiling-happy-natural-hair-afro-haircare-123rf

Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

6 September 2020 12:30 PM

"It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns

6 September 2020 10:45 AM

Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020

4 September 2020 5:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

4 September 2020 1:06 PM

For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-open-technology-millenial-123rf

You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app

2 September 2020 10:59 AM

Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff

Business Local

Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP

Business

You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to

Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Trump to announce US troop withdrawals from Iraq, Afghanistan

9 September 2020 3:02 PM

Makwetu publishes new guidelines to help strengthen SA’s public finances

9 September 2020 2:51 PM

Semenya's lawyer says they'll explore options to challenge recent court outcome

9 September 2020 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA