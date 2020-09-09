You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to





National Treasury has published the Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill for public comment. Much of the talk has been around defrauding SARS with 'intent', says Refilwe Moloto, but there is another aspect to consider.

One of the more contentious proposals in the Draft Tax Bill relates to the ability of people emigrating from South Africa to access their pension preservation fund, provident preservation fund, and retirement annuity fund (retirement funds) when they leave.

If passed, you will only be able to access your funds after 3 whole years. This makes starting a new life much trickier.

If the government has its way then no one emigrating from South Africa may have access to their pension funds for 3 years. Joon Chong from Webber Wentzel weighs in.

Chong says it is important to clarify that not all retirement funds will be affected by the proposed amendment. Only pension preservation fund, provident preservation fund, and retirement annuity fund will be affected.

Individuals who are relocating to another country or planning to or have already left, do want access to their retirement funds in South Africa to start anew. Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

What does this mean for those who have contributed to retirement funds in South Africa?

Currently, if you have pension funds or provident funds contributed to your employer, and you cease being employed because you have relocated, the proposed amendments do not affect those contributions. Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

She sees those funds can be accessed as part of terminating your agreement with your existing employer under the proposed bill.

When an individual is relocating to another country, there is a very high probability you will resign from your South African employer because you will now live in another country and be employed by another employer in another country. Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

Access to an individual's pension fund and the provident fund will not be affected by these proposed amendments, she emphasises.

You can withdraw the lump sums and externalise them using the usual excon (exchange controls) single discretionary or R10 million allowance. Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

Rather the draft bill refers to preservation funds she explains. With regard to provident and pension reservation funds, an individual is allowed one full or partial lump-sum withdrawal prior to one's retirement.

Therefore, those who are intending to relocate, if you have used that one chance to partially withdraw from preservation funds pre-retirement, then on relocating, if you have not completed your financial emigration for Sars purposes, then those funds will be affected by the proposed amendments. Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

What is the government's intention regarding this legislation?

A key factor in preservation fund withdrawal constraints is an effort to preserve an individual's savings. But what is the intention of stopping a person doing so across borders, asks Refilwe?

Jong says the amendments are in line with the general South African Reserve Bank (SARB) amendments to simplify the emigration process and implement a more flexible approach allowing South Africans who emigrate to leave funds behind.

Chiong acknowledges that one aim is, therefore, to manage cross border processes.

Government also does want to hold onto our retirement funds, because we have seen how these retirement funds will potentially be used in infrastructure which is much needed in South Africa at the moment for there to be any growth and economic recovery. Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

But she says individuals who are emigrating do need funds in order to start afresh.

So it is very prejudicial to them. But there is still a lot of uncertainty about what all of these will mean. Joon Chong, Partner in the Tax Practice - Webber Wentzel

The proposed amendments come into effect on 1 March 2021.

The comments for the tax bill closed on 31 August.

