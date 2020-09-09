Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard?





We all have customer service horror stories, says Refilwe Moloto. But similarly, we have stories of when it all went smoothly. Those just don't tend to be discussed as much.

The rise of the digital economy has affected customer service, as it has everything. The traditional rules still apply, only there are many more rules now.

We have more ways to complain and we have less patience when doing so. Let's take a look at how the internet and the more traditional call centre deal with our moans in the modern age.

Refilwe's panel comprises Matty Maivha, a digital strategist with much experience in best practice regarding assisting consumers online from her time as a 'community manager', and Gareth Pritchard, longtime CEO of BPESA Western Cape and has been setting up call centres for decades.

In the past a customer complaint about, for example, a faulty product, would be between an individual and the store manager, says Maivha.

Whereas online, you would take a picture and that now lives everywhere. Matty Maivha, Digital strategist

This means that the company involved needs to not only apologise to the affected customer, but to all future customers, she elaborates.

You need to reassure him that this is a once-off mistake. Matty Maivha, Digital strategist

Take a listen to the discussion in the audio below: