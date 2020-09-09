Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff
Clicks says it plans to provide support and counselling for its staff in the wake of a racist TRESemmé advert posted on its website.
More than 420 stores have been affected by nationwide protest action led by the members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Several stores were torched and trashed during the protests.
On Tuesday, Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder announced that it would be removing all TRESemmé products from its shelves.
He says Clicks will be working with the government to source local hair brands that will replace TRESemmé products.
A senior executive involved in the publishing of the offensive campaign has resigned from his position.
Ramsunder also confirmed the suspension of the employees implicated in the saga.
The employees will face a disciplinary hearing overseen by an independent outside party.
