Humans are teaching baboons to be thieves, says primatologist





Dr. Collins says baboon raiding behaviour is taught and directly linked to human actions.

The research expert is currently based in Gombe National Park in Tanzania, which is famous for its primate inhabitants.

He says humans in the national park have successfully adapted to living among baboons with stringent baboon-proofing measures.

If baboons are thieves, it's because they've been taught to be thieves. Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute

We leave doors open, we leave food lying around and it's the baboons who pay the price because we are teaching them to be thieves. Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute

If a baboon is awarded once, it will come again. If it rewarded twice, it will come again. They are very persistent. Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute

He says residents in Gombe National Park are fined if their actions attract baboons into their homes.

The relationship between baboons and humans has been under the spotlight in recent weeks following the removal of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop near Kommetjie.

We penalise people, if somebody lets a baboon into his house, we fine him. Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute

The logic is that we live in the baboon's place, you can't blame them if they are clever and opportunistic... It's a question of people learning not to give them a chance. Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute

Kataza's relocation to Tokai has raised many questions about the baboon management strategy adopted in Cape Town.

The baboon was spared from euthanasia after baboon management firm Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) had applied to have him put down.

Dr. Collins says euthanasia and relocation are both very cruel options for any baboon.

At the same time, there have been conflicting reports about whether or not Kataza has successfully integrated with the troop in Tokai, explains Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman.

HWS insists that he's integrating well into the troop. Barbara Friedman, CapeTalk correspondent

Certain monitors from groups such as Baboon Matters have been tracking him and they are saying that the larger, more aggressive adult males from the Tokai troop are actually fighting him and that it's not working out. Barbara Friedman, CapeTalk correspondent

