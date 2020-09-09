Humans are teaching baboons to be thieves, says primatologist
Dr. Collins says baboon raiding behaviour is taught and directly linked to human actions.
The research expert is currently based in Gombe National Park in Tanzania, which is famous for its primate inhabitants.
He says humans in the national park have successfully adapted to living among baboons with stringent baboon-proofing measures.
If baboons are thieves, it's because they've been taught to be thieves.Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute
We leave doors open, we leave food lying around and it's the baboons who pay the price because we are teaching them to be thieves.Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute
If a baboon is awarded once, it will come again. If it rewarded twice, it will come again. They are very persistent.Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute
He says residents in Gombe National Park are fined if their actions attract baboons into their homes.
The relationship between baboons and humans has been under the spotlight in recent weeks following the removal of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop near Kommetjie.
RELATED: Baboon whisperer walks Kataza up Silvermine, but locals report HWS push him back
We penalise people, if somebody lets a baboon into his house, we fine him.Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute
The logic is that we live in the baboon's place, you can't blame them if they are clever and opportunistic... It's a question of people learning not to give them a chance.Dr. Anthony Collins, Director of Baboon Research Project - Jane Goodall Institute
Kataza's relocation to Tokai has raised many questions about the baboon management strategy adopted in Cape Town.
The baboon was spared from euthanasia after baboon management firm Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) had applied to have him put down.
Dr. Collins says euthanasia and relocation are both very cruel options for any baboon.
RELATED: HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective
At the same time, there have been conflicting reports about whether or not Kataza has successfully integrated with the troop in Tokai, explains Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman.
HWS insists that he's integrating well into the troop.Barbara Friedman, CapeTalk correspondent
Certain monitors from groups such as Baboon Matters have been tracking him and they are saying that the larger, more aggressive adult males from the Tokai troop are actually fighting him and that it's not working out.Barbara Friedman, CapeTalk correspondent
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Tutu and his wife unharmed after fire damages Hermanus home
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu are in good spirits after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus.Read More
Justice reform group welcomes unbanning of prison visits under level 2
The National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) says the return of prison visits will give inmates some much needed psychological support.Read More
'Alleged protection rackets have been around since the 1980s in Long Street'
Journalist and author Caryn Dolley for decades there has been organised crime supported by rogue elements within the police.Read More
Grassy Park community gets suspected shooter in child's death to hand himself in
Grassy Park Community Policing Forum's Phillip Bam says although gangs 'hand out food and money, they are not our saviours.'Read More
'For us, it's not game over', Sports minister reacts to Caster ruling
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa says they will continue to fight and that the fight goes beyond just Caster Semenya.Read More
4 years after the Pretoria Girls High anti-racism protests, nothing has changed
It has been four years since learners at Pretoria Girls High School protested over the school's racist hair policy.Read More
Can South Africans start booking their summer holidays now?
Refilwe Moloto asks a travel expert whether we should book end of year getaways or cancel holidays booked for later this year.Read More
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall
A 52-year-old woman was allegedly stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems.Read More
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More