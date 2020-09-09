[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall
She was arrested on Tuesday after pulling a gun from her bag and aiming it at protesters in the Walmer Park Mall after she was restrained from entering Clicks.
The retail and pharmaceutical chain has come under attack for publishing an advert for TRESemmé hair products after it published a racist advert calling black, natural hair damaged, dry and frizzy and presenting caucasian blonde hair as the norm.
The backlash has seen the company firing some of the staff involved in the advertising campaign and delisting and removing TRESemmé from its line of products in stores.
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have staged protests outside various Clicks branches, pushing for the retailer to shut down including vandalising stores.
RELATED: TRESemmé products to be pulled from Clicks shelves amid uproar over advert
RELATED: Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff
Many social media users and news agencies referred to her as a 'granny' and an 'elderly lady' even though she is only 52.
It is being reported that EFF members allegedly verbally attacked her and one member assaulted her by laying hands on her.
Watch the video of her pulling out her gun below:
Don’t mess with grannies - they’ll shoot you. pic.twitter.com/3iwvKJdUW4— Roman Cabanac (@RomanCabanac) September 8, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire below:
