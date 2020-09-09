Can South Africans start booking their summer holidays now?
For many South Africans, the Covid-19 pandemic put the kibosh on their travel plans.
With its strict lockdown regulations at the start of the crisis, the government grounded the entire country, and those hoping to venture beyond the confines of their towns and cities were dealt a harsh blow.
But as restrictions have begun to ease, travel companies are reporting a steady recovery.
John Friel is the Chief Integration Officer at Travelstart and tells Refilwe Moloto that with the announcement of Level 2 Lockdown they instantly saw things start to pick up again.
We immediately saw an upsurge in business and thankfully that has continued since then. Day by day we are seeing our booking numbers increase, which is fantastic.John Friel, Chief Integration Officer - Travelstart
So are booking numbers getting back to normal for this time of year?
We're obviously not at 2019 volumes, which is what everybody's comparing the recovery to.John Friel, Chief Integration Officer - Travelstart
The end of the year is traditionally the time that many South Africans look forward to traveling.
Should we still be booking our summer holidays, given that there's no surety we'll even be allowed to travel then?
We are cautious. There's a lot of uncertainty still out there.John Friel, Chief Integration Officer - Travelstart
People are not making bookings internationally right now but there's a lot of activity with people searching destinations like London, Frankfurt, New York, Sydney, Auckland.John Friel, Chief Integration Officer - Travelstart
That's the sector of the market that we think will come back the strongest. People visiting family and friends.John Friel, Chief Integration Officer - Travelstart
Listen to the full conversation from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
