4 years after the Pretoria Girls High anti-racism protests, nothing has changed
A former pupil at Pretoria Girls High School has spoken of her disappointment that anti-racism protest at the school four years ago appear not to have affected permanent change.
Ponahalo Mojapelo took part in the much-publicized protests in 2016 where pupils challenged the school's hair racist hair policy.
A subsequent report commissioned by the Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesfui corroborated the girls' claims that black students were told to straighten their hair and banned from wearing afros.
Mojapelo told CapeTalk's Africa Melane that incidents like the recent Clicks hair advert row make the protests at the school four years ago feel futile.
You hope that it reaps a tangible change that people continue to remember and continue to keep at the forefront when considering the way we view blackness.Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil
It's almost as if people are hearing, but not listening.Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil
Just because racism doesn't look just one way, doesn't make it any less of a racist act.Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil
We need to keep talking about it every single time it comes up.Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil
#StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHighSchool pic.twitter.com/KGCz7CILBs— 𝖘𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖟𝖔-𝖕𝖍𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖈♠️ (@Mariejosediouf) August 30, 2016
This picture of her gives me goosebumps. She's claiming her space, body & being. #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/bXbvTibiGM— Simamkele (@simamkeleD) August 28, 2016
Listen to the full conversation from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
