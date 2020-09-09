Streaming issues? Report here
4 years after the Pretoria Girls High anti-racism protests, nothing has changed

9 September 2020 11:49 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Black hair
Racism
Pretoria Girls High School
Clicks
anti-racism
natural black hair

It has been four years since learners at Pretoria Girls High School protested over the school's racist hair policy.

A former pupil at Pretoria Girls High School has spoken of her disappointment that anti-racism protest at the school four years ago appear not to have affected permanent change.

Ponahalo Mojapelo took part in the much-publicized protests in 2016 where pupils challenged the school's hair racist hair policy.

A subsequent report commissioned by the Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesfui corroborated the girls' claims that black students were told to straighten their hair and banned from wearing afros.

Mojapelo told CapeTalk's Africa Melane that incidents like the recent Clicks hair advert row make the protests at the school four years ago feel futile.

You hope that it reaps a tangible change that people continue to remember and continue to keep at the forefront when considering the way we view blackness.

Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil 

It's almost as if people are hearing, but not listening.

Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil 

Just because racism doesn't look just one way, doesn't make it any less of a racist act.

Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil 

We need to keep talking about it every single time it comes up.

Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil 

Listen to the full conversation from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:


