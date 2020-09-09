4 years after the Pretoria Girls High anti-racism protests, nothing has changed

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation/ Intro by Host Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Daily Maverick: Child malnutrition breeds aggression and violence, and we will reap the bitter lockdown harvest Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Talia-Jade Magnes - director at the Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter.

Today at 15:40 How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves of Clicks? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Liezl Katzen - Founder of Curl Chemistry

Precious Nomaxabiso Kyriakides - Founder of Afro Pride

Today at 15:50 Wheels24: Electric vehicles build a head of steam during global cool down Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Richard Gouverneur - Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa

Today at 16:10 FASD Awareness Day: now that alcohol is legal again what changes? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

Today at 16:20 Dad and Mom Bods? Inferences of Parenting Ability from Bodily Cues Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Donald Sacco - Associate Professor of Social Psychology The University of Southern Mississippi

Today at 16:55 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine trial paused after participant falls ill Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council

Today at 17:20 Boris's threat to pass a no-deal bill Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gavin Grey

Today at 17:46 False Bay’s apex predators are fleeing from the area - why? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Leigh de-Necker - marine biologist, aquarist and commercial diver at the Two Oceans Aquarium.

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Growthpoint results - is the office dead and what is happening in shopping malls? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties

Today at 18:48 Former Shapeshifter Luno, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been acquired by Digital Currency Group in New York The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Marcus Swanepoel - CEO at Luno

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Smart Homes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Unwanted payment holidays The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

