[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video
Social media lawyer Emma Sadle_i_r confirmed on Twitter that parents are being urged to keep their children off popular social media platform Tik Tok as a graphic video of a man taking his own life is circulating on the app.
The video was allegedly first posted on Facebook earlier this year and was taken down. On Sunday the video was re-uploaded onto TikTok, a platform very popular among tweens and teens.
As fast as TikTok tried to remove it, people were re-uploading it.
Parents and guardians are being encouraged to talk to minors about the video which apparently shows a grey-bearded man sitting in front of his computer live-streaming his suicide.
The video is extremely graphic and disturbing reports TikTok.
