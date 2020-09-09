'For us, it's not game over', Sports minister reacts to Caster ruling





Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against regulations that require female runners with high testosterone to take medication to compete in international 400m and 1500m races.

Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court has upheld the ruling by the court of arbitration for sport, which last year said the rules for athletes with differences in sex development was “necessary, reasonable and proportionate”.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says the fight against the policy is not over.

We have resolved to do everything in our power to pursue this, even if it benefits someone else beyond Caster Semenya. Nathi Mthethwa, Minister at Department Of Sport, Arts And Culture

It's a contravention of international human rights law and standards, including the right to equality. Nathi Mthethwa, Minister at Department Of Sport, Arts And Culture

For us, it's not game over. Nathi Mthethwa, Minister at Department Of Sport, Arts And Culture

However, it seems the Olympian herself is taking the judgment in her stride, posting on Twitter on Tuesday night 'I might have failed against them the truth is that I have won this battle long ago'.

Chills my people,A man can change the rules but the very same man can not rule my life,What I'm saying is that I might have failed against them the truth is that I have won this battle long ago,Go back to my achievements then you will understand.Doors might be closed not locked. — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) September 8, 2020

