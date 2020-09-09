Justice reform group welcomes unbanning of prison visits under level 2
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has lifted the ban on prison visits under strict conditions.
The department says visists are currenlty limited to one non-contact visit per inmate a month.
Nicro's Jacquline Hoorn says the visits will have a positive impact on the wellbeing of inmates who have been without visitors for almost six months.
While prison rehabilitation programmes remain on the back burner, Hoorn says offenders will benefit from interaction with loved ones.
All interventions went on lockdown and no service providers could enter into the correctional institutions.Jacquline Hoorn, Western Cape Area Manager - Nicro
It has put a lot of strain on the Correctional Services officials who [have had to] work out how they are going to assist the offenders while they are incarcerated.Jacquline Hoorn, Western Cape Area Manager - Nicro
Building on the relationship with families while they are still inside.... helps with coping while in the correctional facilities.Jacquline Hoorn, Western Cape Area Manager - Nicro
In terms of personal and psychological wellbeing, these visits will help.Jacquline Hoorn, Western Cape Area Manager - Nicro
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
