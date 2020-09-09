Grassy Park community gets suspected shooter in child's death to hand himself in





Another child has been killed in gang crossfire on the Cape Flats in Cape Town.

This time in Parkwood in Grassy Park.

On Tuesday morning, 11-year old Nahemia Classen was shot in the head while out on a walk.

Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) Phillip Bam talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about yet another child dying in this manner.

In September 2017, seven-year-old Ezra Daniels was killed by gang gunfire in the same area.

When I stood at the little coffin of Ezra prayed it would be the last one. But yet it is never the last one because the gangs roam in the area, guns are freely available in the area. It is as if they own the place. And it is not right that our children should live under such circumstances. Phillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum

Children should be allowed to play. In places like Parkwood Estate, they don't have backyards to play in so of course, they are going to be out in the street and then caught in the cross-fire between gangs who don't care that there are children around. Phillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum

Bam says police made arrests quickly.

One shooter and the two people hiding him, and then last night one, handed himself over to the police. Phillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum

The case is being investigated by the anti-gang unit.

The second alleged shooter handed himself over to the police due to community pressure, notes Bam.

The community took him down to the police station because they convinced him to hand himself over. Phillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum

He says this is an important step.

We hope people begin to realise that the gangs are not your saviours. Although they hand out food and money, they are not the saviours of our people Phillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum

