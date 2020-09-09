Grassy Park community gets suspected shooter in child's death to hand himself in
Another child has been killed in gang crossfire on the Cape Flats in Cape Town.
This time in Parkwood in Grassy Park.
On Tuesday morning, 11-year old Nahemia Classen was shot in the head while out on a walk.
Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) Phillip Bam talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about yet another child dying in this manner.
In September 2017, seven-year-old Ezra Daniels was killed by gang gunfire in the same area.
When I stood at the little coffin of Ezra prayed it would be the last one. But yet it is never the last one because the gangs roam in the area, guns are freely available in the area. It is as if they own the place. And it is not right that our children should live under such circumstances.Phillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum
Children should be allowed to play. In places like Parkwood Estate, they don't have backyards to play in so of course, they are going to be out in the street and then caught in the cross-fire between gangs who don't care that there are children around.Phillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum
Bam says police made arrests quickly.
One shooter and the two people hiding him, and then last night one, handed himself over to the police.Phillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum
The case is being investigated by the anti-gang unit.
The second alleged shooter handed himself over to the police due to community pressure, notes Bam.
The community took him down to the police station because they convinced him to hand himself over.Phillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum
He says this is an important step.
We hope people begin to realise that the gangs are not your saviours. Although they hand out food and money, they are not the saviours of our peoplePhillip Bam, Chairperson - Grassy Park Community Policing Forum
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
More from Local
Tutu and his wife unharmed after fire damages Hermanus home
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu are in good spirits after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus.Read More
Justice reform group welcomes unbanning of prison visits under level 2
The National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) says the return of prison visits will give inmates some much needed psychological support.Read More
'Alleged protection rackets have been around since the 1980s in Long Street'
Journalist and author Caryn Dolley for decades there has been organised crime supported by rogue elements within the police.Read More
'For us, it's not game over', Sports minister reacts to Caster ruling
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa says they will continue to fight and that the fight goes beyond just Caster Semenya.Read More
Humans are teaching baboons to be thieves, says primatologist
Dr. Anthony Collins, a primatologist and researcher at the Jane Goodall Institute, says humans must take responsibility for teaching baboons to be thieves.Read More
4 years after the Pretoria Girls High anti-racism protests, nothing has changed
It has been four years since learners at Pretoria Girls High School protested over the school's racist hair policy.Read More
Can South Africans start booking their summer holidays now?
Refilwe Moloto asks a travel expert whether we should book end of year getaways or cancel holidays booked for later this year.Read More
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall
A 52-year-old woman was allegedly stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems.Read More
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More