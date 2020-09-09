



Businessman Nafiz Modack has been accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town which has now been extended to small restaurants, coffee shops, and corner bars in the city centre.

On Monday owner of Long Street's Beerhouse Randolf Jorberg spoke to Refilwe Moloto from Germany.

RELATED: 'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'

Modack spoke to Moloto on Tuesday and he slammed Jorberg's claims. He believes Jorberg's establishment is insolvent and is using these claims to avoid paying his creditors, staff, and rental.

RELATED: Modack slams claims that he runs a protection racket in Cape Town's Long Street

Crime reporter, journalist, and author of the book The enforcers: Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles, Caryn Dolley talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

This all dates back to apartheid. Caryn Dolley, Crime reporter, researcher and author

Dolley says the alleged protection rackets have been around since the 1980s in Long Street.

Throughout the three or four decades there have been allegations of police involvement and claims that police are actively involved in supporting these rackets, she adds.

So what we are seeing is organised crime with the support of rogue elements within the police. Caryn Dolley, Crime reporter, researcher and author

She says the number of establishments involved in these practices named in various court papers is extremely high.

Listen to Caryn Dolley in the audio below: