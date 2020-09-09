Tutu and his wife unharmed after fire damages Hermanus home
The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the couple did not sustain any injuries.
It’s believed that the fire, which broke out around daybreak, was started by a faulty gas heater but the exact cause is still unknown.
Tutu and his wife have extended their love and gratitude to staff at their retirement village and members of the local fire department.
"We cannot thank the staff at the village enough for their kindness and quick action; or members of the fire department, unsung heroes, on whose courage one leans in the most difficult circumstances. God bless them all", the couple said in a statement.
Archbishop and Mrs Tutu extend love and gratitude to retirement village staff and fire department after fire damages part of their cottage in Hermanus, in the Southern Cape, today. The Arch and Aunty Leah sustained no injuries. See statement: https://t.co/rqD4gPqd4P #GodBlessYou pic.twitter.com/5aS3ZdQTkF— TutuLegacy (@TutuLegacy) September 9, 2020
More from Local
Justice reform group welcomes unbanning of prison visits under level 2
The National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) says the return of prison visits will give inmates some much needed psychological support.Read More
'Alleged protection rackets have been around since the 1980s in Long Street'
Journalist and author Caryn Dolley for decades there has been organised crime supported by rogue elements within the police.Read More
Grassy Park community gets suspected shooter in child's death to hand himself in
Grassy Park Community Policing Forum's Phillip Bam says although gangs 'hand out food and money, they are not our saviours.'Read More
'For us, it's not game over', Sports minister reacts to Caster ruling
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa says they will continue to fight and that the fight goes beyond just Caster Semenya.Read More
Humans are teaching baboons to be thieves, says primatologist
Dr. Anthony Collins, a primatologist and researcher at the Jane Goodall Institute, says humans must take responsibility for teaching baboons to be thieves.Read More
4 years after the Pretoria Girls High anti-racism protests, nothing has changed
It has been four years since learners at Pretoria Girls High School protested over the school's racist hair policy.Read More
Can South Africans start booking their summer holidays now?
Refilwe Moloto asks a travel expert whether we should book end of year getaways or cancel holidays booked for later this year.Read More
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall
A 52-year-old woman was allegedly stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems.Read More
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More