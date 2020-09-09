Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims
eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana was harassed by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protesters outside a Clicks store in Plumstead, Cape Town.
In a news clip posted by eNCA, protesters clad in red EFF t-shirts can be seen pushing and shoving Hejana on camera.
The 24-hour news channel claims Hejana was also pushed and chased away by protesters at a Clicks store in Goodwood on Monday.
The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned what it calls “abusive and intimidatory behaviour” towards the eNCA news team covering the EFF protests.
Meanwhile, the EFF's Ndlozi responded to the video posted by eNCA on Twitter, denying that EFF members harassed the female reporter.
"Merely touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment!", Ndlozi said in a tweet.
But they are telling her that she can be here, but not allowed to talk to EFF members. It means she was trying to interview them— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 9, 2020
I really do not see harassment here. Merely Touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment! https://t.co/dzkglCGVcM
The Presidential Protection Unit has been pushing journalists since the days of Nelson Mandela. Journalists have never called this harassment; not a single journalist, senior or junior, has ever complained. An unarmed member of the EFF, touches one journalist; you cry Harassment!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 9, 2020
A number of Twitter users have slammed Ndlozi for his dismissive stance arguing that his logic is what perpetuates misogyny and violence against women in South Africa.
They've also called out the politician for his views which seemingly contradict his previous remarks about harmful masculinities, harassment, and gender-based violence.
As a result of the criticism, Ndlozi has been trending on Twitter. Here's what some users have to say:
Justifying the harassment of Nobesuthu Hejana as mere touching is not only further harassment, but is another public display of how men will downplay the harm their words and actions cause. You can’t say you’re fighting GBV on the one hand and ‘merely touch’ on the other.— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) September 9, 2020
The @EFFSouthAfrica and its leaders will never let you forget what they truly are: a misogynistic, fascist, intolerant, violent, corrupt bunch of opportunists who thrive on hate. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is not an anomaly here. He is repeating what other EFF leaders say and do every day. https://t.co/RYjJpuJ0X8— Justice Malala (@justicemalala) September 9, 2020
The irony...so i ask if women get “merely touched” in the EFF, men come out in droves to attack me and defend the EFF, what are you defending if there’s nothing wrong with how they treated that journalist ! Mcim!!!— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) September 9, 2020
Ndlozi is essentially arguing that because of her profession her body isn’t truly hers. That politicians have a right to physically handle journalists as they see fit. This is violence. This is the logic that informs GBV— Ann Marie Lastrassi stan (@naledimashishi) September 9, 2020
Someone tell Ndlozi that some of us have sat in taxis, clubs, and different places and were touched without our consent. The touch was not visibly violent, but it violated us in ways we struggle to articulate.— GAO (@Gao_Phala) September 9, 2020
"Merely Touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment!" - Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, 2020— Sebenzile Nkambule (@SebeNkambule) September 9, 2020
Remember this the next time he waxes lyrical about respecting women and fighting GBV.
"...toxic, violent , predatory black masculinities are often allowed and given platform to express themselves with impunity"— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) September 9, 2020
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, 2017https://t.co/1TWyDTsrHN https://t.co/XdlrBKa7Hg
