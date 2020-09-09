Covid-19 food insecurity has laid the foundations for a society of violent kids





In her recent Daily Maverick article, Talia-Jade Magnes warns that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on food insecurity in South Africa will be to breed 'a society of violent and aggressive adults'.

Magnes, who is the director of the Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative, says that food insecurity and hunger are considered to be among the experiences said to negatively impact on a person's wellbeing and ability to function well in society.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham she explains the link between good nutrition and health development

There are massive links between the nutrients that children take in and the functioning and development of their brains. Talia-Jade Magnes, Director - Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter

There have been studies that show that deficiencies in certain micronutrients like zinc, omega 3's, amino acids, do link to aggressive behaviours, violence and delinquency. Talia-Jade Magnes, Director - Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter

Those specific nutrients really help in the development of certain parts of your brain...and without those nutrients, those parts of your brain are not forming properly...and it can trigger those personality characteristics. Talia-Jade Magnes, Director - Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter

So many of our kids in South Africa are already experiencing such massive deficiencies and in the last five months that has drastically increased. Talia-Jade Magnes, Director - Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter

Listen to the full conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: