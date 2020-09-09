Covid-19 food insecurity has laid the foundations for a society of violent kids

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Don't forget about the private sector's role in 'state capture'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Western Cape government reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosas address to the nation last night
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:33
Recapping and Clarifying firearm amnesty
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Welsh - Charman Of The Trust at Gun Owners Association Sa
Today at 10:45
Exploring Western Capes fossil parks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Futuristic Innovation with Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
Massive financial boost for the Valencia Institute
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Today at 11:32
How has lockdown and regulations affected people who had overseas jobs planned?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:23
Is the swearing lawyer in trouble?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ms Trudie Nichols - Executive Committee Member at Legal Practice Council
Today at 12:40
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:45
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
Covid-19 food insecurity has laid the foundations for a society of violent kids

9 September 2020 4:05 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Child nutrition
School feeding programmes
Food insecurity
Child development
Nutrition
feeding project

Research has shown that healthy brain development relies, in part, on the intake of certain key nutrients like zinc and iron.

In her recent Daily Maverick article, Talia-Jade Magnes warns that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on food insecurity in South Africa will be to breed 'a society of violent and aggressive adults'.

Magnes, who is the director of the Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative, says that food insecurity and hunger are considered to be among the experiences said to negatively impact on a person's wellbeing and ability to function well in society.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham she explains the link between good nutrition and health development

There are massive links between the nutrients that children take in and the functioning and development of their brains.

Talia-Jade Magnes, Director - Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter

There have been studies that show that deficiencies in certain micronutrients like zinc, omega 3's, amino acids, do link to aggressive behaviours, violence and delinquency.

Talia-Jade Magnes, Director - Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter

Those specific nutrients really help in the development of certain parts of your brain...and without those nutrients, those parts of your brain are not forming properly...and it can trigger those personality characteristics.

Talia-Jade Magnes, Director - Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter

So many of our kids in South Africa are already experiencing such massive deficiencies and in the last five months that has drastically increased.

Talia-Jade Magnes, Director - Shaken and Abused Babies Initiative/Babies Matter

Listen to the full conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


