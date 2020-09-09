Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Debt payment holidays have been a lifesaver for many South Africans who took salary cuts or lost their income during the hard lockdown.
But what happens if a bank gives you a payment break when you didn't apply for one or approve it?
At the end of March, Standard Bank's Funeka Montjane told CapeTalk that customers who opted for relief would see their interest and bank charges capitalised over the term of their loan agreements.
RELATED: Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners
But now it transpires that certain clients were paying the price for payment holidays when they never asked for one in the first place.
How is this possible?, asks consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Knowler follows up on two instances of unwanted payment holidays with Standard Bank.
In the case of Devin, who has a car loan, the bank admitted it "didn't get it right"
This client says while he continued his payments as per the original agreement, his account accumulated interest due to the unsolicited relief.
Since he alerted the bank in April, Devin says, nothing was done to correct the situation.
An email was sent on the 22nd March to (Devin) advising that we were applying a payment holiday related to his VAF agreement. He contacted the bank and advised us in June that he did not want to make use of the facility. Standard Bank regrettably did not process his instruction correctly.Standard Bank
The bank apologised and reversed the payment holiday.
In the second case, a home loan client did not reply to an sms from the bank because the message did not include a "No" response option.
He got signed up a payment holiday anyway.
What really infuriates me is that I have tried to resolve this directly with the bank and to raise my concern. To date nothing has been resolved nor have I been given feedback as to how this was allowed to happen.Lyndon, Home loan client
That case has also now been resolved.
Knowles says she couldn't get a number for the affected clients from Standard Bank, but did get some important context.
I think most of the banks were struggling with this kind of deluge... At the peak of the crisis Standard Bank was getting more than 1,800 calls, per hour! And 15,000 emails a day.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Standard Bank told her it automated some of the decisions to handle efficiency, but in both of the above cases it came down to human error.
For more detail on these payment holiday nightmares, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
More from Business
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown
'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse.Read More
Are you ready to make your home smarter?
The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordableRead More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.Read More
Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard?
Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and CapeBPO's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for years.Read More
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?
'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'?
It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP
How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego.Read More
TRESemmé products to be pulled from Clicks shelves amid uproar over advert
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has announced that all TRESemmé products will be delisted and removed from its shelves.Read More
More from Local
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves at Clicks?
The retailer has made a commitment to do more to support local hair care brands following calls from some to boycott its stores.Read More
Covid-19 food insecurity has laid the foundations for a society of violent kids
Research has shown that healthy brain development relies, in part, on the intake of certain key nutrients like zinc and iron.Read More
Tutu and his wife unharmed after fire damages Hermanus home
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu are in good spirits after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus.Read More
Justice reform group welcomes unbanning of prison visits under level 2
The National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) says the return of prison visits will give inmates some much needed psychological support.Read More
'Alleged protection rackets have been around since the 1980s in Long Street'
Journalist and author Caryn Dolley for decades there has been organised crime supported by rogue elements within the police.Read More
Grassy Park community gets suspected shooter in child's death to hand himself in
Grassy Park Community Policing Forum's Phillip Bam says although gangs 'hand out food and money, they are not our saviours.'Read More
'For us, it's not game over', Sports minister reacts to Caster ruling
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa says they will continue to fight and that the fight goes beyond just Caster Semenya.Read More
Humans are teaching baboons to be thieves, says primatologist
Dr. Anthony Collins, a primatologist and researcher at the Jane Goodall Institute, says humans must take responsibility for teaching baboons to be thieves.Read More