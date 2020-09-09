Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?  Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief. 9 September 2020 8:22 PM
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution. 9 September 2020 8:10 PM
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again' The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa. 9 September 2020 6:59 PM
View all Local
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party member... 9 September 2020 4:15 PM
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall A 52-year-old woman was stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems. 9 September 2020 10:59 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
View all Politics
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown 'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse. 9 September 2020 7:51 PM
Are you ready to make your home smarter? The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable 9 September 2020 7:30 PM
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country. 9 September 2020 10:08 AM
View all Business
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical tri... 9 September 2020 6:27 PM
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video. 9 September 2020 11:23 AM
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway? 

9 September 2020 8:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
car loan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
payment holiday
debt repayment holiday
consumer issues
vehicle and asset finance
VAF
bank interest

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.

Debt payment holidays have been a lifesaver for many South Africans who took salary cuts or lost their income during the hard lockdown.

But what happens if a bank gives you a payment break when you didn't apply for one or approve it?

At the end of March, Standard Bank's Funeka Montjane told CapeTalk that customers who opted for relief would see their interest and bank charges capitalised over the term of their loan agreements.

RELATED: Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners

But now it transpires that certain clients were paying the price for payment holidays when they never asked for one in the first place.

How is this possible?, asks consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Hand with thumb down. Image: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

Knowler follows up on two instances of unwanted payment holidays with Standard Bank.

In the case of Devin, who has a car loan, the bank admitted it "didn't get it right"

This client says while he continued his payments as per the original agreement, his account accumulated interest due to the unsolicited relief.

Since he alerted the bank in April, Devin says, nothing was done to correct the situation.

An email was sent on the 22nd March to (Devin) advising that we were applying a payment holiday related to his VAF agreement. He contacted the bank and advised us in June that he did not want to make use of the facility. Standard Bank regrettably did not process his instruction correctly.

Standard Bank

The bank apologised and reversed the payment holiday.

In the second case, a home loan client did not reply to an sms from the bank because the message did not include a "No" response option.

He got signed up a payment holiday anyway.

What really infuriates me is that I have tried to resolve this directly with the bank and to raise my concern. To date nothing has been resolved nor have I been given feedback as to how this was allowed to happen.

Lyndon, Home loan client

That case has also now been resolved.

Knowles says she couldn't get a number for the affected clients from Standard Bank, but did get some important context.

I think most of the banks were struggling with this kind of deluge... At the peak of the crisis Standard Bank was getting more than 1,800 calls, per hour! And 15,000 emails a day.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Standard Bank told her it automated some of the decisions to handle efficiency, but in both of the above cases it came down to human error.

For more detail on these payment holiday nightmares, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway? 


9 September 2020 8:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
car loan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
payment holiday
debt repayment holiday
consumer issues
vehicle and asset finance
VAF
bank interest

More from Business

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown

9 September 2020 7:51 PM

'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf smart home automation

Are you ready to make your home smarter?

9 September 2020 7:30 PM

The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

9 September 2020 6:59 PM

The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks logo

Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff

9 September 2020 10:08 AM

Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Call centre operators customer service 123rfbusiness 123rf

Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard?

9 September 2020 9:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and CapeBPO's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200907 EFF Clicks3

Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?

8 September 2020 8:29 PM

'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs

8 September 2020 8:03 PM

Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-mask-man-grocery-shopping-supermarket-essentials-food-store-shops-123rf

Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'?

8 September 2020 7:23 PM

It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hard hats and construction, unemployment

Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP

8 September 2020 6:37 PM

How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tresemme-silky-smooth-shampoo-123rf

TRESemmé products to be pulled from Clicks shelves amid uproar over advert

8 September 2020 2:24 PM

Health and beauty retailer Clicks has announced that all TRESemmé products will be delisted and removed from its shelves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies

9 September 2020 8:10 PM

George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

9 September 2020 6:59 PM

The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

starter-pack-mqjpg

How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves at Clicks?

9 September 2020 4:44 PM

The retailer has made a commitment to do more to support local hair care brands following calls from some to boycott its stores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hunger hungry food 122rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 food insecurity has laid the foundations for a society of violent kids

9 September 2020 4:05 PM

Research has shown that healthy brain development relies, in part, on the intake of certain key nutrients like zinc and iron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200909-desmond-leah-tutu-edjpg

Tutu and his wife unharmed after fire damages Hermanus home

9 September 2020 2:40 PM

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu are in good spirits after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181030leeuwkop

Justice reform group welcomes unbanning of prison visits under level 2

9 September 2020 1:50 PM

The National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) says the return of prison visits will give inmates some much needed psychological support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-townjpg

'Alleged protection rackets have been around since the 1980s in Long Street'

9 September 2020 1:42 PM

Journalist and author Caryn Dolley for decades there has been organised crime supported by rogue elements within the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nahemiahjpg

Grassy Park community gets suspected shooter in child's death to hand himself in

9 September 2020 1:17 PM

Grassy Park Community Policing Forum's Phillip Bam says although gangs 'hand out food and money, they are not our saviours.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caster Semenya

'For us, it's not game over', Sports minister reacts to Caster ruling

9 September 2020 12:50 PM

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa says they will continue to fight and that the fight goes beyond just Caster Semenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chacma-baboon-123rf

Humans are teaching baboons to be thieves, says primatologist

9 September 2020 12:13 PM

Dr. Anthony Collins, a primatologist and researcher at the Jane Goodall Institute, says humans must take responsibility for teaching baboons to be thieves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

Business Politics Local

Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO

World

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Govt has number of plans to lift economy post-COVID-19

9 September 2020 9:11 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in parts of the Western Cape tomorrow

9 September 2020 8:49 PM

Eskom says while no load shedding's planned for Thursday, the risk is still high

9 September 2020 8:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA