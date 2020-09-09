'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'





The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the second quarter released on Tuesday were expected to be poor in view of the pandemic, but the reported 51% annualised drop came as a shock.

South Africa's business sector says it's time to end all restrictions on economic activity to encourage growth, while observing the required health protocols.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

I think with the re-opening of the economy we need to intensify communication; we need to work together as we have been through a rapid response team at Nedlac [National Economic Development and Labour Council]... we've been utilising community-based structures... Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

Communication needs to continue to send a message that we need to be responsible, we need to wear masks, we need to keep social distance and we continue to track that... Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

The point is echoed by BLSA's Mavuso.

Looking at the fact that we see a declining trend of infection rates and a healthcare system that is no longer overwhelmed, there is absolutely no reason in this depressed economy where we have lost just over 3 million jobs - we cannot afford to operate with further restrictions... Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

If we were to ensure that the role played by government inspectors in overseeing compliance as far as health protocols are concerned... it's actually implemented the way it's supposed to be implemented, then I think we won't be sitting in that situation [where localised lockdowns would be necessary]. Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

Coovadia and Mavuso both comment on the upheaval at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) following the release of the Auditor-General's first report on the spending of Covid-19 funds.

It's vital to get as many people as possible back to earning their own income, they say.

Because of the problems in the UIF office, the Auditor-General's report, the suspension of staff, UIF not being paid, it makes life extremely difficult for particularly the most vulnerable and I think we do need to open up the economy to get people back in to work and to enable them to actually earn income again. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

Let's agree that even saving one job has very important ramifications for the economy because that one person who can continue to contribute to taxes and that's one person who will not need to be dependent on the fiscus... Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

... and also you and I know, there isn't a fiscus to be dependent on, anyway. You know UIF and Ters are a joke! I think therefore we need to say, how do you ensure that people are actually kept in jobs and you preserve the very little jobs that we have instead of compounding the problem by continuing with the lockdown restriction. Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

