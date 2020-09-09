How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves at Clicks?
In a bid to repair some of the damage caused by the offensive advert which appeared on its website last week, retailer Clicks has vowed to do more to support locally produced hair care brands and include a wide range of black hair and skin products on its shelves.
On Friday, the ad for TRESemme hair products sparked outrage for calling black, natural hair damaged, dry and frizzy and white hair 'normal'.
So just how tough is it for local, natural hair products to get on to the shelves at Clicks?
Cape Talk's John Maytham spoke to two local manufacturers to find out...
Just the idea scares you off. Because as soon as you get close you hear what is needed, what is asked for, what are requirements.Precious Nomaxabiso Kyriakides, Founder - Afro Pride
You must maybe be moving stock of about R250 000 a month before you enter, you must have cash to have enough stock and then maybe get paid after a month or three months...Precious Nomaxabiso Kyriakides, Founder - Afro Pride
I've been in contact with a few retailers in the past, with no success but I still have faith that the markets will change and this [commitment by Clicks] is the answer that we needed.Liezl Katzen, Founder - Curl Chemistry
It can be overwhelming for a small business but with the right help, we will be able to get into bigger stores.Liezl Katzen, Founder - Curl Chemistry
RELATED: Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'
