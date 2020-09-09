Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown

9 September 2020 7:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Shopping malls
V&A Waterfront
Property rental
shopping centres
Growthpoint Properties
Norbert Sasse
office space
landlords
Lockdown
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
rental relief
deferred rent
final dividend

'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse.

The pandemic and resulting lockdown has, to a large extent, changed our relationship with our workplace.

Many South Africans would like to continue working from the comfort of their own homes.

In the same breath, many also limit the time they spend in shopping malls compared to pre-Covid times.

This is terrible news for landlords, says Bruce Whitfield.

He interviews Norbert Sasse, CEO of Growthpoint Properties, which has a 50% stake in Cape Town's V&A Waterfront.

The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Image: Jeff Ayliffe/Eyewitness News

As to be expected, results for what is South Africa's largest property group were negatively impacted by lockdown regulations.

Growthpoint Properties owns 440 property assets across South Africa, valued at more than R73 billion.

Measures it had to accommodate include rental relief and deferred rent.

As a result, Growthpoint has had to defer a decision on a final dividend for 2020.

Even before Covid, thinking about the property cycle we were in and the weak economy... we were heading for probably the worst time that we've had in my time at Growthpoint... Overlaying Covid on top of that, it's just taking it to a different level altogether [rueful laughter]...

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

In this environment a weekend is just another working day... I actually went to the office yesterday for our board meeting for the first time since lockdown. Wow, what a refreshing experience!

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

What about boss and employees returning to the office on a permanent basis?

Obviously the new trend is this work from home dynamic... There's no doubt it's here to stay as an option to provide flexibility to your employees and as an employer if you're not prepared to provide some of that flexibility going forward I think you stand to lose some of your talent.

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

We're going to have to be flexible and adapt to that as employers and as landlords, but I'm more worried in the short term just about the economy...

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

Whitfield asks to what extent mall activity has picked up since lockdown regulations were relaxed.

It's a 70/75% level in terms of comparable months a year ago. It maybe sounds not bad, but it's certainly not good compared to what it was.

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

The other dynamic during this period was online shopping. There's no doubt that's also here to stay.

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

One of the key features of our results is, I think, the levels of arrears... For this year under review we've closed the year off with arrears of R511 million.

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

We've had a bad debt provision or a charge to the income statement of R236 million...

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

The other feature is the relief we offered our customers - we offered R277 million worth of discounts. This is rental that we just basically gave a discount to our tenants.

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

This article first appeared on 702 : Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown


This article first appeared on 702 : Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown


