SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Intimacy Injustice
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Eve
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Historiography of Basotho Philosophy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some learners still not receiving meals despite High Court order to resume NSNP In July the Department of Basic Education was ordered to resume the roll out of the National School Nutrition Programme. 10 September 2020 6:02 PM
'Making the sex offenders register would be a bad idea' Journalist and Femicide in South Africa author Nechama Brodie explains why she thinks the register should remain confidential. 10 September 2020 5:14 PM
Solly Moeng: Diversity isn't about quotas, it's about changing corporate culture Brand strategist Solly Moeng says the Clicks/TRESemmé debacle demonstrates the superficial progress of workplace transformation in... 10 September 2020 3:17 PM
View all Local
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them. 10 September 2020 9:16 AM
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution. 9 September 2020 8:10 PM
View all Politics
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire. 10 September 2020 7:21 AM
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?  Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief. 9 September 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit Luno CEO Marcus Swanepoel on what sealed the deal with the New York-based group and their plans to continue investing in SA. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical tri... 9 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit

10 September 2020 6:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
bitcoin
cryptocurrency
Luno
Ethereum
Marcus Swanepoel
Cryptocurrency sector
Digital Currency Group
DCG
cryptocurrency exchange

Luno CEO Marcus Swanepoel on what sealed the deal with the New York-based group and their plans to continue investing in SA.
Picture credit: https://www.luno.com/en/

"A South African-bred business - Starts in Singapore! Moves to London! Bought by Americans, but still with SA soul!"

That's how Bruce Whitfield describes the trajectory of Luno, our largest and obviously hugely successful cryptocurrency exchange.

RELATED: How Luno outgrew Cape Town for London, handling Bitcoin billions in 40 countries

The business has now been acquired by the New York-based Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Marcus Swanepoel (Luno co-founder and CEO) tells The Money Show what sealed the deal with DCG after they'd rebuffed many acquisition offers.

It's our earliest investor, shares a very similar vision of what needs to happen in the crypto space, has a very strong balance sheet and are in it for the long run.

Marcus Swanepoel, Co-founder and CEO - Luno

We looked at the opportunity and we decided: You know what? We can all do something much bigger together... The stars just aligned and we decided it was an amazing opportunity for us to grab.

Marcus Swanepoel, Co-founder and CEO - Luno

Swanepoel traces his longstanding relationship with the CEO of DCG, Barry Silbert.

Seven years ago when we were just five people in a room starting the first iteration of Luno which was then called BitX, I remember sitting on a call, speaking to him in New York about the future of crypto...

Marcus Swanepoel, Co-founder and CEO - Luno

That conversation has really just continued over the last seven years. He's been a very close adviser to us and a close friend.

Marcus Swanepoel, Co-founder and CEO - Luno

Swanepoel says he's considered over the years how best to build the most successful vehicle for addressing the "incredibly huge market opportunity" in the cryptocurrency space.

You need to touch every aspect of the ecosystem whether it's on mining, or trading or institutional investors or retail investors... DCG are not trying to do everything themselves...

Marcus Swanepoel, Co-founder and CEO - Luno

They invest in entrepreneurs and management teams, they build brands that are very targeted...

Marcus Swanepoel, Co-founder and CEO - Luno

... and as you rightly say, ECG has quietly been amassing a presence across all the crypto opportunities globally and all the types of products and customer segments except for this one in the retail space and emerging markets. We just fit so nicely into that and we're just completing the puzzle for them for their broader strategy.

Marcus Swanepoel, Co-founder and CEO - Luno

Hear more about Swanepoel's plans which include continuing to invest heavily in South Africa:


This article first appeared on 702 : SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit


10 September 2020 6:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
bitcoin
cryptocurrency
Luno
Ethereum
Marcus Swanepoel
Cryptocurrency sector
Digital Currency Group
DCG
cryptocurrency exchange

More from Business

fnb-bankingjpg

FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months)

10 September 2020 7:17 PM

'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

workplace-diversity-business-black-white-staff-company-race-transformation-123rf

Solly Moeng: Diversity isn't about quotas, it's about changing corporate culture

10 September 2020 3:17 PM

Brand strategist Solly Moeng says the Clicks/TRESemmé debacle demonstrates the superficial progress of workplace transformation in corporate South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home office working from home 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows

10 September 2020 7:21 AM

Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thumbs-down2jpg

Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway? 

9 September 2020 8:22 PM

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown

9 September 2020 7:51 PM

'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf smart home automation

Are you ready to make your home smarter?

9 September 2020 7:30 PM

The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

9 September 2020 6:59 PM

The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks logo

Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff

9 September 2020 10:08 AM

Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Call centre operators customer service 123rfbusiness 123rf

Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard?

9 September 2020 9:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and CapeBPO's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200907 EFF Clicks3

Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?

8 September 2020 8:29 PM

'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

vidoe-screengrab-san-fransisco-smokepng

[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic'

10 September 2020 1:36 PM

Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200811glendagif

Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO

9 September 2020 6:27 PM

The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical trials is a normal safety measure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tiktok

[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video

9 September 2020 11:23 AM

Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trees-in-cape-town-wikimedia-commons-ranjithsijijpg

Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study

8 September 2020 1:13 PM

Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated'

8 September 2020 11:36 AM

Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

octjpg

Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story

3 September 2020 5:22 PM

Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service

3 September 2020 4:51 PM

The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

billboard-advertisingjpg

CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising

1 September 2020 7:42 PM

The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adelejpg

Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?

1 September 2020 5:04 PM

John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

santanajpg

Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list

1 September 2020 12:41 PM

Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tributes to George Bizos, a bastion of the South African Constitution

Local

'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum

Politics

Local Philippi boys rescue this labrador and Animal Welfare wants to help them

Local

EWN Highlights

SA has mixed reaction to EFF deal with Clicks, Unilever over racist ad

10 September 2020 7:35 PM

I never favoured Koko over 3 other suspended Eskom execs, says Klein

10 September 2020 6:28 PM

Ipid head Ntlantseng visits Leo Williams' family to give update on case

10 September 2020 6:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA