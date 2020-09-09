Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:50
#Anniegoeshome: The rescued sea turtle, Annie, is almost ready for release
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - money management for teens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger
Today at 14:50
Music with Cheswyn Ruiters
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cheswyn Ruiters
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
International travel opens under level 1 - but with restrictions.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Social Housing: Urban Status Rentals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
South Africa has the correct tools to address land issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandivamba Rukuni - development analyst and strategist in the areas of agriculture, community development, business, fin
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Amal is an NPO dedicated to building our community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ella Reid
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Tracing Application - How does the COVID Alert SA app work?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
CSA in talks with SASCOC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 17:46
Remembering Jimi Hendrix's last ever live performance, 50 years on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths Annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Nonkululeko Gobodo - 5'00"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA If your firearm licence has lapsed due to the SAPS backlog in issuing new licences, you cannot be charged for the unlawful possess... 17 September 2020 12:55 PM
Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the Mother City is ready to welcome international visitors and he has welcomed the move to level 1. 17 September 2020 11:00 AM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
View all Local
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1 Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave. 17 September 2020 7:59 AM
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation. 16 September 2020 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
View all Business
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
View all World
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO

9 September 2020 6:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAMRC
COVID-19
Dr Glenda Gray
vaccine trial
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine trial
UK study

The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical trials is a normal safety measure.

The clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, have been put on pause after a UK participant fell ill.

Since June, South Africa has been collaborating with the UK’s Oxford University in the randomised control study that’s also running in Britain and Brazil.

Dr. Gray is enrolled as a participant in the trial in an effort to legitimise and endorse the safety of vaccine trials.

SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray (R) was screened and vaccinated at UCT’s Lung Institute on 11 August 2020, as part of a COVID-19 vaccine study. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

She says a participant in the UK is believed to have transverse myelitis, an inflammatory disease causing injury to the spinal cord which can be sparked by viral infections.

The physician advises that illnesses can sometimes happen by chance during large trials, but they must be reviewed independently to ensure the safety of all participants.

Dr. Gray explains that the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB), a team of independent experts who monitor participant safety and the efficacy of the study, will have to investigate whether the illness can be attributed to the vaccine or not.

She explains that the DSMB and other regulatory authorities involved in the study will review all the data before making a call about if the trial can proceed.

Meanwhile, vaccinations have been put on hold for all participating countries, Dr. Gray tells CapeTalk.

I'm a participant in the study so I am following the news and waiting to see what the DSMB will say about the pause.

Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

The safety of participants is important. There was a report of someone in the UK having transverse myelitis, and we're not sure whether it's associated with the vaccine or not.

Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

This is normal, things like this happen in trials... It's part of the safety evaluation of a study and it shows that we take safety very seriously.

Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

We have paused all the vaccinations while we wait for the participant to be evaluated.

Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

All the regulatory authorities who are involved and who review the study will also be in consultation with the study's team.

Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


9 September 2020 6:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAMRC
COVID-19
Dr Glenda Gray
vaccine trial
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine trial
UK study

More from World

Boy hands tied up rope kidnap child abuse hostage violence trafficking 123rf

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

17 September 2020 1:28 PM

"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

craig-foster-octopusjpg

How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work

16 September 2020 6:27 PM

My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siv-ngesijpg

SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

16 September 2020 3:57 PM

Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solar-system-1789557-1920jpg

Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery

15 September 2020 4:55 PM

'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lana Marks United States Ambassador to South Africa

Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely

15 September 2020 12:18 PM

US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man working from home with his dog 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online

15 September 2020 9:11 AM

With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook logo social media platform

Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?

14 September 2020 10:13 AM

During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

caster-semenya-ewnjpg

Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

11 September 2020 12:13 PM

Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luno

SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit

10 September 2020 6:38 PM

The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vidoe-screengrab-san-fransisco-smokepng

[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic'

10 September 2020 1:36 PM

Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

Business Opinion Politics

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

Africa World

'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

Local Politics Business

EWN Highlights

WHO warns of 'alarming rates of transmission' of virus in Europe

17 September 2020 12:37 PM

UPDATE: All 4 accused in Vanderbijlpark girl's kidnapping plead guilty

17 September 2020 11:56 AM

2 cops shot and wounded in Centurion after shoot-out with criminals

17 September 2020 11:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA