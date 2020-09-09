Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO





The clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, have been put on pause after a UK participant fell ill.

Since June, South Africa has been collaborating with the UK’s Oxford University in the randomised control study that’s also running in Britain and Brazil.

Dr. Gray is enrolled as a participant in the trial in an effort to legitimise and endorse the safety of vaccine trials.

SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray (R) was screened and vaccinated at UCT’s Lung Institute on 11 August 2020, as part of a COVID-19 vaccine study. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

She says a participant in the UK is believed to have transverse myelitis, an inflammatory disease causing injury to the spinal cord which can be sparked by viral infections.

The physician advises that illnesses can sometimes happen by chance during large trials, but they must be reviewed independently to ensure the safety of all participants.

Dr. Gray explains that the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB), a team of independent experts who monitor participant safety and the efficacy of the study, will have to investigate whether the illness can be attributed to the vaccine or not.

She explains that the DSMB and other regulatory authorities involved in the study will review all the data before making a call about if the trial can proceed.

Meanwhile, vaccinations have been put on hold for all participating countries, Dr. Gray tells CapeTalk.

I'm a participant in the study so I am following the news and waiting to see what the DSMB will say about the pause. Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

The safety of participants is important. There was a report of someone in the UK having transverse myelitis, and we're not sure whether it's associated with the vaccine or not. Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

This is normal, things like this happen in trials... It's part of the safety evaluation of a study and it shows that we take safety very seriously. Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

We have paused all the vaccinations while we wait for the participant to be evaluated. Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

All the regulatory authorities who are involved and who review the study will also be in consultation with the study's team. Dr. Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council

