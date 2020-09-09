Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
JOHANNESBURG – Advocate George Bizos has died on Wednesday.
Bizos loved to tell the story of the phone call he received from Cyril Ramaphosa – with a message from Nelson Mandela asking him to join the team to write the Constitution.
There was no hesitation, and his only question was whether he would have to join the African National Congress (ANC).
“When Mr Nelson Mandela was released, the story from on the farm from the present vice president [Cyril Ramaphosa], was ‘George, Nelson told me; and to tell Arthur Chaskalson, that the two of you have got to a role of doing the Constitution for South Africa.’ ‘Oh, thank you Cyril…does that mean that I have got to become a member of the ANC?’ and he said, ‘no don’t worry about that.”
At this stage Bizos had already earned Madiba’s respect, his fellow treason trialists and the ANC.
He was widely praised as an anti-apartheid activist and champion for human rights.
During World War 2, 13-year-old Bizos fled Nazi-occupied Greece and would go on to play a pivotal role in South Africa’s democracy.
He was born on 15 November 1927.
Bizos arrived in South Africa with his father in 1941 and first settled in Durban.
Six years later, he applied to study medicine at the University of Witwatersrand.
His application was rejected, so he opted for law and that’s where his political activism was ignited.
Bizos represented several political activists in high profile cases during his career – and never stopped working, even in his old age.
He also represented families of apartheid-era victims, including widows of the Cradock Four who were brutally killed by security forces.
In 2012, the veteran human rights lawyer led the South African Human Rights Commission at the inquiry into the Marikana Massacre which left 34 miners dead at the hands of the police – 78 others were wounded.
Bizos drew parallels between the violence on the platinum belt and the Sharpville massacre of 1960.
He later took on the cause of the miners at the courts.
At the inquest into the murder of political activist Ahmed Timol – an emotional Bizos spoke of the importance of constantly pursuing justice.
“Justice is something that you have to pursue, a single judgement can help; and I am sure that it will. I want to congratulate the Timol family and the extended family that took the battle up. We have been working on it for almost two and a half years.”
His work also went beyond the borders.
In 2004 he represented the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai after was charged with high treason by the Zimbabwean government.
The human rights champion was also passionate about education and in the 1970s helped start Greek school Saheti in Johannesburg.
Praised as the struggle stalwart of stalwarts, Bizos was also a family man.
He was married to Rita Daflos, who died in 2017 – just before his 90th birthday.
Together they had three sons.
Listen below for the full obituary of anti-apartheid lawyer George Bizos
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
More from Local
Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA
If your firearm licence has lapsed due to the SAPS backlog in issuing new licences, you cannot be charged for the unlawful possession.Read More
Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the Mother City is ready to welcome international visitors and he has welcomed the move to level 1.Read More
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS
In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.Read More
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1
Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More
Lockdown Level 1: What you need to know at a glance
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa moves to Alert Level 1 at midnight on Sunday.Read More
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday
President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
UK’s Covid-19 business interruption ruling gives SA policyholders hope
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) believes the UK's High Court ruling may be a positive sign for SA claimants battling to get insurers to pay out on their claims.Read More
Education MEC says prelim exams off to a smooth start for WC matrics
Grade 12 learners across South Africa have begun writing their preliminary exams.Read More
More from Politics
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS
In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.Read More
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'
"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"Read More
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1
Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.Read More
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday
President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation.Read More
EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to lockdown alert level 1.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management
The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides.Read More
[WATCH] Ace Magashule denied abuse of state resources on SANDF flight
Reporter on runway asked ANC SG if party used state resources by flying to Zimbabwe on a SA Airforce plane. Listen to his reply.Read More
ANC flight to Zim could have been legal
Mechanisms exist for Cabinet and ministers to send private citizens on state business, explains law expert.Read More
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b
Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville.Read More