Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows
Working from home has been a bubbling trend for a number of years, but the Covid-19 pandemic and various levels of lockdown throughout the world has seen millions of employees shifting to this mode of work.
South Africa is no different, and some companies are considering this might become a longer-term phenomenon rather than a temporary one.
But has this led to an increase in people kitting out their home offices with dedicated work furniture?
But spending hours in front of that computer or laptop, means you need a comfortable office chair at home right?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Debonnaire of Cecil Nurse Office Furniture, who confirms that they have been selling a lot more furniture geared towards the home office.
He confirms there has been a notable rise in orders for home office furniture.
We are seeing a real trend towards people wanting ergonomic office furniture for their home environment.Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture
As individuals may be ordering single items rather than large corporate orders, Debonnaire says it does shift the interaction with customers.
It needs a more personalised service for the individual, rather than for corporates or for companies.Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture
He says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture has nine branches nationwide and offers a range of office furniture.
A chair or desk needs to be personalised for the home market. It's got to be comfortable, it's got to look good and it has also got to be functional.Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture
He says global trends towards working from home have been growing for some time and in a number of countries, it is part of working life.
In South Africa, we have not experienced this as much, but Covid has brought this to us.Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture
The company believes the future will bring a mix of the two - a restructuring and resizing within existing office space, as well as an additional work from home environment.
A balance of working from home and working in an office is where we see things going.Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture
Debonnaire says the ergonomic chair is the most missed item of furniture in the home when it comes to working.
People can't sit comfortably at a kitchen counter or int their bd and work for hours. It has an impact on their health and wellbeing.Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves at Clicks?
The retailer has made a commitment to do more to support local hair care brands following calls from some to boycott its stores.Read More
Covid-19 food insecurity has laid the foundations for a society of violent kids
Research has shown that healthy brain development relies, in part, on the intake of certain key nutrients like zinc and iron.Read More
Tutu and his wife unharmed after fire damages Hermanus home
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu are in good spirits after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus.Read More
Justice reform group welcomes unbanning of prison visits under level 2
The National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) says the return of prison visits will give inmates some much needed psychological support.Read More
'Alleged protection rackets have been around since the 1980s in Long Street'
Journalist and author Caryn Dolley for decades there has been organised crime supported by rogue elements within the police.Read More
Grassy Park community gets suspected shooter in child's death to hand himself in
Grassy Park Community Policing Forum's Phillip Bam says although gangs 'hand out food and money, they are not our saviours.'Read More
'For us, it's not game over', Sports minister reacts to Caster ruling
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa says they will continue to fight and that the fight goes beyond just Caster Semenya.Read More
More from Business
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown
'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse.Read More
Are you ready to make your home smarter?
The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordableRead More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.Read More
Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard?
Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and CapeBPO's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for years.Read More
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?
'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'?
It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP
How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego.Read More
More from Lifestyle
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to
Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt.Read More
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open
The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support.Read More
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency
Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.Read More
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'
"It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali.Read More
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns
Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv
Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).Read More
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000
For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.Read More
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind
Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.Read More