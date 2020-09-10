Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Economic recovery plan is urgent
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Dr Bilal Gafoor , Pulmonologist.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Bilal Gafoor
Today at 10:33
How badly are brands affected who stock TRESemmé products?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 10:45
Hundreds of free fully accredited data science learnerships up for grabs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaun Dipnall - CEO and Founder of the Explore Group
Today at 11:05
Profile: Dentist coping during lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Nadya Abedian
Today at 11:20
Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- ‘Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields’.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:34
ANC Caucus responds to AG's Report on the first in a series of Covid-19 Special Reports requested by the President
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomfanelo Kota - Spokesperson at ANC Caucus
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
Aspen results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:13
FirstRand results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sanalm results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
Zoom: Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows

10 September 2020 7:21 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
working from home
Covid-19 lockdown
home office
Office furniture
home office furniture

Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire.

Working from home has been a bubbling trend for a number of years, but the Covid-19 pandemic and various levels of lockdown throughout the world has seen millions of employees shifting to this mode of work.

South Africa is no different, and some companies are considering this might become a longer-term phenomenon rather than a temporary one.

But has this led to an increase in people kitting out their home offices with dedicated work furniture?

But spending hours in front of that computer or laptop, means you need a comfortable office chair at home right?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Debonnaire of Cecil Nurse Office Furniture, who confirms that they have been selling a lot more furniture geared towards the home office.

He confirms there has been a notable rise in orders for home office furniture.

We are seeing a real trend towards people wanting ergonomic office furniture for their home environment.

Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture

As individuals may be ordering single items rather than large corporate orders, Debonnaire says it does shift the interaction with customers.

It needs a more personalised service for the individual, rather than for corporates or for companies.

Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture

He says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture has nine branches nationwide and offers a range of office furniture.

A chair or desk needs to be personalised for the home market. It's got to be comfortable, it's got to look good and it has also got to be functional.

Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture

He says global trends towards working from home have been growing for some time and in a number of countries, it is part of working life.

In South Africa, we have not experienced this as much, but Covid has brought this to us.

Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture

The company believes the future will bring a mix of the two - a restructuring and resizing within existing office space, as well as an additional work from home environment.

A balance of working from home and working in an office is where we see things going.

Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture

Debonnaire says the ergonomic chair is the most missed item of furniture in the home when it comes to working.

People can't sit comfortably at a kitchen counter or int their bd and work for hours. It has an impact on their health and wellbeing.

Richard Debonnaire, Regional Manager - Cecil Nurse Office Furniture

Listen to the interview below:


