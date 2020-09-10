Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum

10 September 2020 9:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SANEF
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Q&A

He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them.

Sanef chair and EWN Editor-in-Chief, Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a Sanef briefing with President Cyril Rampahosa.

He spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic, the corruption it has spawned, as well as how South Africa plans to dig its way out of the massive economic pit we find ourselves in.

His focus was corruption, the economy, and Covid-19 and all of them are very much interlinked.

Mahlatse Mahlase, Sanef chair and EWN Editor-in-Chief

Sanef members expressed citizens' disappointment that no one has been jailed.

The President told us that history will absolve him. He defended all of his actions so far.

Mahlatse Mahlase, Sanef chair and EWN Editor-in-Chief

She says Ramaphosa blamed many of the weaknesses now on the previous administration noting that the country's law enforcement agencies have been 'hollowed out'.

He said what he is doing is capacitating them and strengthening them to ensure they are able to do their job.

Mahlatse Mahlase, Sanef chair and EWN Editor-in-Chief

Ramaphisa also addressed the question often posed by South Africans about why he has not put the corrupt in jail, she adds.

He said we must run for the hills when we have a president who wants to be arresting, prosecuting, and jailing the corrupt. He says the best we should expect of him, is to give them (law enforcement agencies) the resources to do the work and not interfere in that work.

Mahlatse Mahlase, Sanef chair and EWN Editor-in-Chief

Why are those facing corruption charges who have been suspended, still enjoying salaries and perks? Why is he applying labour laws to political appointees, Mahalse asked Ramaphosa?

I was quite shocked by his answer...he said it is something he will have to go back and reflect on. He said the ANC National Executive Committee had not thought about it, but he welcomes suggestions that there should be a distinction between government officials that are hired and political appointments.

Mahlatse Mahlase, Sanef chair and EWN Editor-in-Chief

She says Ramaphosa did not address specifics about the economic recovery plan.

On the key issue of licensing high-demand radio frequency spectrum and developing a wireless open-access network, she says Ramaphosa expressed his frustration that it had not been resolved.

Mahlase says she was disappointed that he has not got involved directly and ensured this vital component for the country's economy was rolled out.

Listen to the interview with Mahlatse Mahlase in the audio below:



