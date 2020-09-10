Streaming issues? Report here
Tributes to George Bizos, a bastion of the South African Constitution

10 September 2020 12:38 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Constitution
George Bizos
Judge Johann Kriegler
#RIPGeorgeBizos

Former Justices Yacoob, Sachs, Kriegler and Cameron, Advocates Madonsela and Ntsebeza pay tribute to Bizos who died on Wednesday.

An icon has fallen. Advocate George Bizos passed away on Wednesday night aged 92.

He was Nelson Mandela and other Rivonia trialists' lawyer and spent his life fighting for human rights, most recently being involved in fighting for justice for the victims of the Marikana Massacre at the Marikana Commission.

Lester Kiewit spoke to a number of former justices about the South African icon.

Listen to activist and former Constitutional Court judge, Albie Sachs in the audio below:

Listen to activist and former Constitutional Court judge, Zak Yacoob in the audio below:

Justice Edwin Cameron pays tribute to George Bizos below:

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, chairman at the Desmond Tutu Peace Trust, and Advocate Thuli Madonsela pay their respects to the late George Bizos. Listen to the audio below:

Former Constitutional Court Judge, Johann Kriegler, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the life and works of dedicated anti-apartheid activist and advocate, George Bizos.

George had many qualities you need in a great defence lawyer - clarity if mind, determination, courage, a good solid knowledge of the law, and fearlessness at all times..

Johann Kriegler, Former Constitutional Court judge

Listen to some words by Bizos during the Marikana Commission followed by a tribute to him by Former Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler in the audio below:

Nic Wolpe is the son of struggle lawyer Harold Wolpe, who was arrested during the Rivonia raid but escaped. The Rivonia trialists were represented by a team that included the late George Bizos. He spoke to Refilwe Moloto to pay tribute to the renowned champion of justice and human rights.


10 September 2020 12:38 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Constitution
George Bizos
Judge Johann Kriegler
#RIPGeorgeBizos

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
