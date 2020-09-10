Local Philippi boys rescue this labrador and Animal Welfare wants to help them





Five young boys from Philippi spotted this labrador in the bushes. He was malnourished and not in good shape. After some effort, they managed to create a rope collar and walked the dog all the way to the Animal Welfare Society of SA which is also based in Philippi.

CapeTalk made contact with Jaque Le Roux, a nurse at the Animal Welfare Society of SA hospital and he described how moved the staff was when the five boys made there way through the narrow gate to the clinic all placing a hand on the labrador as they guided him in.

Le Roux says they do a great deal of education and outreach in the community about animals and would love for a company to sponsor 5 t-shirts for the boys which say 'animal ambassadors' on them.

He hopes this story will encourage others to bring in dogs in need of help.

The staff estimates the labrador to be around 5 or 6 years old, but he has suffered malnutrition and is currently being treated.

Due to Covid-19 cutbacks, they currently do not have an adoption centre but the dogs are being adopted through the hospital if anyone wants to give him a forever home.

Animal Welfare Society of SA are also raising funds to provide the brave and caring boys with shoes, warm jackets, and food parcels.

Please reference all donations Magnificent 5. Donations in kind are most welcome.

Paypal: https://www.payfast.co.za/…/animalwelfaresocietyofsouthafri…

Donate via The Dogbox Project: www.dogboxproject.co.za

Bank Account Details: Animal Welfare Society of South Africa Nedbank Current Account Account number: 114 822 258 8 Branch code: 198765 Swift code: NEDS2AJJ

