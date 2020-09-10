SA Post office working to clear 6 week backlog
The South African Post Office (Sapo) says it's working to reduce a 6-week backlog of parcels and letters exacerbated by the recent Covid-19 lockdown.
Sapo's John Nanyane spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Thursday and says they're working almost at full capacity to clear the pile up.
With the lockdown, there was a lot of mail that was standing in our pile...John Nanyane, Group Executive for Sales and Commercial - South African Post Office
We were only working on a third of our staff compliment.John Nanyane, Group Executive for Sales and Commercial - South African Post Office
We are well on track to address the delays that were caused by the lockdown.John Nanyane, Group Executive for Sales and Commercial - South African Post Office
In 2018, then CEO of Sapo Mark Barnes told Cape Talk that Sapo was 'catching-up' with the rest of the world when it comes to delivering a 'modern digitised, efficient' postal service.
At the time the post office was facing a backlog of 7.8 million items.
RELATED: Post Office CEO sets deadline to clear backlog of 13 MILLION parcels and letters
Listen to the full conversation from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Local
Parliament wants to hear from you on controversial 'dagga bill'
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill sets limits on the quantity of dagga an individual may possess for private use.Read More
Lion's Head is now open to the public - here are the rules
South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the reopening of Lion's Head summit on Wednesday.Read More
Tributes to George Bizos, a bastion of the South African Constitution
Former Justices Yacoob, Sachs, Kriegler and Cameron, Advocates Madonsela and Ntsebeza pay tribute to Bizos who died on Wednesday.Read More
Orcas may be scaring off great whites in False Bay, but there's still more to it
Marine biologist Leigh de-Necker says the mystery of False Bay's disappearing great white sharks is a complex issue.Read More
Local Philippi boys rescue this labrador and Animal Welfare wants to help them
Animal Welfare Society SA calls them 'The Magnificent 5' and is raising funds to buy shoes, warm jackets, and food for the boys.Read More
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows
Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire.Read More
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves at Clicks?
The retailer has made a commitment to do more to support local hair care brands following calls from some to boycott its stores.Read More