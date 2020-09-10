SA Post office working to clear 6 week backlog





The South African Post Office (Sapo) says it's working to reduce a 6-week backlog of parcels and letters exacerbated by the recent Covid-19 lockdown.

Sapo's John Nanyane spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Thursday and says they're working almost at full capacity to clear the pile up.

With the lockdown, there was a lot of mail that was standing in our pile... John Nanyane, Group Executive for Sales and Commercial - South African Post Office

We were only working on a third of our staff compliment. John Nanyane, Group Executive for Sales and Commercial - South African Post Office

We are well on track to address the delays that were caused by the lockdown. John Nanyane, Group Executive for Sales and Commercial - South African Post Office

In 2018, then CEO of Sapo Mark Barnes told Cape Talk that Sapo was 'catching-up' with the rest of the world when it comes to delivering a 'modern digitised, efficient' postal service.

At the time the post office was facing a backlog of 7.8 million items.

RELATED: Post Office CEO sets deadline to clear backlog of 13 MILLION parcels and letters

Listen to the full conversation from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: