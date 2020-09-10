Lion's Head is now open to the public - here are the rules
The hiking trail was briefly opened back in June, under Level 3 lockdown.
However, SANParks management closed it due to non-compliance.
SANParks has urged all users to adhere to the following rules to avoid possible re-closure of the iconic summit.
- Rangers will be positioned at various entry points to check that users are compliant with Covid 19 regulations stipulated by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).
- Limitations of user numbers may be imposed at the sergeant ranger’s discretion.
- Maintain social distancing by at least 1.5m at all times.
- Users accessing the summit must wear their masks at all times. No mask no entry.
- Users are to sanitize their hands before and after making use of the staples/ladder and or chain area of Lions Head.
- Picnicking and gathering in social groups is not allowed.
