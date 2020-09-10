Lion's Head is now open to the public - here are the rules

Today at 14:50 Music - Sista’s Tribute to Aretha Franklin Featuring Sophia Foster Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sophia Foster

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Tribute to the late George Bizos Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Elinor Sisulu - South African writer and activist.

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 Back to jail for Andile Lungisa? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rochelle de Kock - The Herald acting editor

Today at 16:10 The rollout of school meals must continue to improve Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Roné McFarlane - co-head of research at Equal Education

Today at 16:20 Addressing gender-based violence in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nachama Brodie - best-selling author and editor

Today at 16:55 Lavender Farm Guesthouse in FULL bloom -on our doorstep Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tanya Maingard - Owner

Today at 17:05 Weekly update with Premier Alan Winde Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 The launch of the 2020 Living Planet Report Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nicola Bredenkamp van Bredenkamp van Wilgen - Co-author of the report

Today at 17:46 The Tim Atkin’s 2020 South Africa Special Report Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tim Atkin - UK journalist and master of wine

Today at 18:13 FirstRand results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Alan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Sanalm results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:50 What precisely would Level 1 entail? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature - Crashes, Corrections and Cycles The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

