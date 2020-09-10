Parliament wants to hear from you on controversial 'dagga bill'
Parliament says it will be guided by the public's comments over the controversial Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.
On Wednedsay the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services invited the public and other interested parties to submit written submissions on the proposed legislation.
The draft law sets limits on the quantity of dagga an individual may possess for private use.
It also criminalises the smoking of cannabis in public places.
RELATED: Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert
We have highlighted a lot of limitations as it stands...Qubudile Richard Dyantyi, Member - Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services
Firstly, it's a bill that involves quite a number of departments...so we're going to need a collaborative effort.Qubudile Richard Dyantyi, Member - Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services
As a committee we have not pronounced anything, we are inviting members of the public to give us their views on the bill.Qubudile Richard Dyantyi, Member - Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services
Members of the public have until 9 October to give there views on the bill, you can read the full draft bill here
Listen to the full conversation from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
Lion's Head is now open to the public - here are the rules
South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the reopening of Lion's Head summit on Wednesday.Read More
SA Post office working to clear 6 week backlog
Sapo says the Covid-19 lockdown has meant that many letters and parcels remain in their Joburg centre, but will be delivered.Read More
Tributes to George Bizos, a bastion of the South African Constitution
Former Justices Yacoob, Sachs, Kriegler and Cameron, Advocates Madonsela and Ntsebeza pay tribute to Bizos who died on Wednesday.Read More
Orcas may be scaring off great whites in False Bay, but there's still more to it
Marine biologist Leigh de-Necker says the mystery of False Bay's disappearing great white sharks is a complex issue.Read More
Local Philippi boys rescue this labrador and Animal Welfare wants to help them
Animal Welfare Society SA calls them 'The Magnificent 5' and is raising funds to buy shoes, warm jackets, and food for the boys.Read More
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows
Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire.Read More
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves at Clicks?
The retailer has made a commitment to do more to support local hair care brands following calls from some to boycott its stores.Read More