Parliament wants to hear from you on controversial 'dagga bill'





Parliament says it will be guided by the public's comments over the controversial Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.

On Wednedsay the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services invited the public and other interested parties to submit written submissions on the proposed legislation.

The draft law sets limits on the quantity of dagga an individual may possess for private use.

It also criminalises the smoking of cannabis in public places.

We have highlighted a lot of limitations as it stands... Qubudile Richard Dyantyi, Member - Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services

Firstly, it's a bill that involves quite a number of departments...so we're going to need a collaborative effort. Qubudile Richard Dyantyi, Member - Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services

As a committee we have not pronounced anything, we are inviting members of the public to give us their views on the bill. Qubudile Richard Dyantyi, Member - Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services

Members of the public have until 9 October to give there views on the bill, you can read the full draft bill here

Listen to the full conversation from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: