Solly Moeng: Diversity isn't about quotas, it's about changing corporate culture
Moeng says diversity can no longer be reduced to a numbers game in South African companies.
Earlier this week, Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder told CapeTalk that he didn't understand how the digital team had signed off on the racist TRESemmé advert because the team was diverse.
"The digital team is made up of two black employees, two white employees, and a coloured manager. How they didn't find this insensitive is beyond me... It shows that I have a lot of work to do in terms of sensitivity training", Ramsunder told CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
However, Moeng says true diversity and transformation must involve changing the corporate culture which often stifles black junior voices.
He says the Clicks saga must be a wakeup call for all South African companies to interrogate their understanding and implementation of diversity.
The problem is that we have come to reducing diversity or transformation to numbers or quotas.Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley
I've seen teams where there are coloureds, Indians, blacks and whites, but the others don't have the power to express themselves. Either they are not given the space, or whenever they raise their hands they are told they are being too sensitive or they are too junior.Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley
You'll find that the picture looks perfect, but the culture has not been transformed... We're missing that aspect of corporate culture that stifles the expression of different opinions and views. It leads to situations like this.Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley
I hope that all of us will learn from this. The Clicks problem is a South African problem, it's not just limited to Clicks.Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley
We have to ask ourselves what kind of environments we create in our own companies for people to express themselves.Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley
Listen to Solly Moeng in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months)
'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show.Read More
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit
Luno CEO Marcus Swanepoel on what sealed the deal with the New York-based group and their plans to continue investing in SA.Read More
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows
Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire.Read More
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown
'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse.Read More
Are you ready to make your home smarter?
The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordableRead More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.Read More
Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard?
Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and CapeBPO's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for years.Read More
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?
'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
More from Local
Some learners still not receiving meals despite High Court order to resume NSNP
In July the Department of Basic Education was ordered to resume the roll out of the National School Nutrition Programme.Read More
'Making the sex offenders register would be a bad idea'
Journalist and Femicide in South Africa author Nechama Brodie explains why she thinks the register should remain confidential.Read More
Parliament wants to hear from you on controversial 'dagga bill'
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill sets limits on the quantity of dagga an individual may possess for private use.Read More
Lion's Head is now open to the public - here are the rules
South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the reopening of Lion's Head summit on Wednesday.Read More
SA Post office working to clear 6 week backlog
Sapo says the Covid-19 lockdown has meant that many letters and parcels remain in their Joburg centre, but will be delivered.Read More
Tributes to George Bizos, a bastion of the South African Constitution
Former Justices Yacoob, Sachs, Kriegler and Cameron, Advocates Madonsela and Ntsebeza pay tribute to Bizos who died on Wednesday.Read More
Orcas may be scaring off great whites in False Bay, but there's still more to it
Marine biologist Leigh de-Necker says the mystery of False Bay's disappearing great white sharks is a complex issue.Read More
Local Philippi boys rescue this labrador and Animal Welfare wants to help them
Animal Welfare Society SA calls them 'The Magnificent 5' and is raising funds to buy shoes, warm jackets, and food for the boys.Read More
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows
Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire.Read More
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More