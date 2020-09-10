Solly Moeng: Diversity isn't about quotas, it's about changing corporate culture





Moeng says diversity can no longer be reduced to a numbers game in South African companies.

Earlier this week, Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder told CapeTalk that he didn't understand how the digital team had signed off on the racist TRESemmé advert because the team was diverse.

"The digital team is made up of two black employees, two white employees, and a coloured manager. How they didn't find this insensitive is beyond me... It shows that I have a lot of work to do in terms of sensitivity training", Ramsunder told CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

However, Moeng says true diversity and transformation must involve changing the corporate culture which often stifles black junior voices.

He says the Clicks saga must be a wakeup call for all South African companies to interrogate their understanding and implementation of diversity.

The problem is that we have come to reducing diversity or transformation to numbers or quotas. Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley

I've seen teams where there are coloureds, Indians, blacks and whites, but the others don't have the power to express themselves. Either they are not given the space, or whenever they raise their hands they are told they are being too sensitive or they are too junior. Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley

You'll find that the picture looks perfect, but the culture has not been transformed... We're missing that aspect of corporate culture that stifles the expression of different opinions and views. It leads to situations like this. Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley

I hope that all of us will learn from this. The Clicks problem is a South African problem, it's not just limited to Clicks. Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley

We have to ask ourselves what kind of environments we create in our own companies for people to express themselves. Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor and CEO at Don Valley

Listen to Solly Moeng in conversation with Kieno Kammies: