[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic'





Wildfires are running through California.

The fires have been blazing in California since they began on 20 August.

A number of people have been reported dead and thousands of structures have been destroyed.

San Francisco has been effected with residents waking up on Wednesday morning to a city where the sun was blocked out by smoke and ash and haunting red-orange light covered the city.

Reports that lights in homes were on late into the morning.

These pictures from places affected by the California fires are haunting. pic.twitter.com/NAzEdvbKa5 — Callsign Jäger (@Operator862) September 9, 2020

Scenes from around San Francisco where dark orange skies are still blanketing the city and region.



This apocalyptic hue is due to a combination of smoke from various wildfires sitting above the marine fog layer. More here on @sfchronicle https://t.co/eChDMsLZLs pic.twitter.com/VaQlNsML0y — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

"It's like night time in the day time."

San Francisco's sky is red as wildfires in California continue ⤵️

More here: https://t.co/WNGsnpDiJM pic.twitter.com/UJXYscrlzo — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 10, 2020

A strange, almost apocalyptic orange-red sky looms over San Francisco's Embarcadero. Is it safe?



📽: @jachristian

Read more: https://t.co/fNEN81dMfG pic.twitter.com/ShrSDXSUmF — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 9, 2020

The US state of Oregon is battling record-breaking wildfires, which have destroyed at least five towns.

My thoughts & prayers are with you California! Many people that I love and care about are losing their homes to these fires. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers. I lived their for 2years of my life. Im just heart broken to see this happening to the Bay Area/NorCali pic.twitter.com/qbzyPbvFsT — Keith E Donahue (@kdonahue04) September 10, 2020

California firefighter taking a break after battling the Valley Fire for 26 hours straight.



Hats off to all the firefighters and first responders out there. pic.twitter.com/8wlrM7YKPs — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 9, 2020

The Bidwell Bar Bridge is surrounded by fire in Lake Oroville during the Bear fire in Oroville, California, as dangerous wildfires rage across the state. https://t.co/M4BOsrBqY9 pic.twitter.com/fxkevRHuMb — ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2020

