[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic'
Wildfires are running through California.
The fires have been blazing in California since they began on 20 August.
A number of people have been reported dead and thousands of structures have been destroyed.
San Francisco has been effected with residents waking up on Wednesday morning to a city where the sun was blocked out by smoke and ash and haunting red-orange light covered the city.
Reports that lights in homes were on late into the morning.
These pictures from places affected by the California fires are haunting. pic.twitter.com/NAzEdvbKa5— Callsign Jäger (@Operator862) September 9, 2020
Scenes from around San Francisco where dark orange skies are still blanketing the city and region.— Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020
This apocalyptic hue is due to a combination of smoke from various wildfires sitting above the marine fog layer. More here on @sfchronicle https://t.co/eChDMsLZLs pic.twitter.com/VaQlNsML0y
"It's like night time in the day time."— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 10, 2020
San Francisco's sky is red as wildfires in California continue ⤵️
More here: https://t.co/WNGsnpDiJM pic.twitter.com/UJXYscrlzo
A strange, almost apocalyptic orange-red sky looms over San Francisco's Embarcadero. Is it safe?— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 9, 2020
📽: @jachristian
Read more: https://t.co/fNEN81dMfG pic.twitter.com/ShrSDXSUmF
The US state of Oregon is battling record-breaking wildfires, which have destroyed at least five towns.
My thoughts & prayers are with you California! Many people that I love and care about are losing their homes to these fires. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers. I lived their for 2years of my life. Im just heart broken to see this happening to the Bay Area/NorCali pic.twitter.com/qbzyPbvFsT— Keith E Donahue (@kdonahue04) September 10, 2020
#CreekFire Northeast of Shaver Lake in Fresno County is 166,965 acres. Unified Command: @FresnoCoFire, @Sierra_NF and @FresnoSheriff— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 10, 2020
https://t.co/o0mBFpHxOw pic.twitter.com/jlbo71muEf
California firefighter taking a break after battling the Valley Fire for 26 hours straight.— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 9, 2020
Hats off to all the firefighters and first responders out there. pic.twitter.com/8wlrM7YKPs
The Bidwell Bar Bridge is surrounded by fire in Lake Oroville during the Bear fire in Oroville, California, as dangerous wildfires rage across the state. https://t.co/M4BOsrBqY9 pic.twitter.com/fxkevRHuMb— ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO
The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical trials is a normal safety measure.Read More
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video
Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video.Read More
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study
Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment.Read More
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated'
Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle.Read More
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.Read More
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service
The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...Read More
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising
The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.Read More
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.Read More
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...Read More