An hour with Vicky Sampson - Just the Hits





There are few songs that could compete with Afrikan Dream as one of the anthems of South African. That it was released in 1994 and was the song that crowned our winning of the African Cup of Nations in 1996.

This week you will get to hear the tracks selected by Vicky Sampson who has been involved in the music and entertainment industry since she was a teenager.

These will not just be the hits, but personal memories from a performer who helped launch South Africa musical ambitions after democracy.