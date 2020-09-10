Streaming issues? Report here
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules

10 September 2020 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Phillip de Wet
lockdown restrictions

One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider).

South Africa's business sector is calling for an end to lockdown restrictions that are still stifling a depressed economy.

There's widespread expectation that President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce some lockdown relief.

RELATED: 'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

"Watch this space next week" he said during a virtual forum with the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef).

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Business Insider's associate editor, Phillip de Wet.

The signs do seem very clear but, yes, the decision is only made at the last second. We've seen this again and again - the president calls in the council and the council makes the final decision...

Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider

However, we have both the president and the health minister making these kinds of noises. The numbers support everything that they're saying.

Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider

There doesn't seem to be a great deal of dissent - the information that we're getting out of government is that everyone is going 'Well, we're basically at Level 1; let's loosen up a couple of extra rules.'

Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider

Are there specific regulations that are likely to be maintained?

De Wet points out that the State of Disaster was extended on Thursday until 15 October, in order to keep rules in place.

One scenario that had been floated was that Level 1 now would basically become a kind of advisory... and that one of the intentions behind that [extending the State of Disaster] is to keep masks mandatory, to keep social distancing mandatory and a couple of other measures.

Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider

Issues being debated at the moment include the recording of patrons' details at restaurants, the restriction on international travel and the contentious curfew.

For more insight on government's thinking, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules


